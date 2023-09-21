iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Plus Buyer's Guide: 7 Differences Compared

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus as the successors to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring the Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel main camera, a USB-C port, and more. Following the discontinuation of its "mini" devices, this is the second time Apple has offered offering a standard model with a 6.7-inch display – a display size that used to be exclusive to the high-end iPhone "Pro Max" lineup.



The ‌iPhone 15‌ starts at $799 and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus starts at $899. Although the two phones share the vast majority of features, there are a small number of differences between the devices that are worth considering. Our guide highlights the differences between the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, and helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two ‌iPhone‌ models is best for you.

The ‌‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15‌ Plus share virtually all of the same key features beyond physical size. Both phones have the same OLED Super Retina XDR display, A16 Bionic chip, and "advanced" camera setup, and both are available in the same selection of color options. Nevertheless, there are still some important differences:

‌iPhone 15‌ ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display 2556-by-1179-pixel resolution 2796-by-1290-pixel resolution 20-hour battery life (during video playback) 26-hour battery life (during video playback) 5.81-inch (147.6mm) height 6.33-inch (160.9mm) height 2.82-inch (71.5mm) width 3.07-inch (78.1mm) width 6.02-ounce (171 grams) weight 7.09-ounce (201 grams) weight $799, $899, or $1,099 for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage $899, $999, or $1,199 for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage

Unlike some ‌iPhone‌ models offered with different display sizes like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, there are no additional camera improvements to be gained with the larger model when it comes to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. In fact, there are no standalone features to be gained by buying the bigger device at all. Six additional hours of battery life is the only real feature to consider beyond the larger display.

The most important decision point to weigh up when considering the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is undoubtedly screen size, but comfort, pocketability, and weight, are also noteworthy considerations. The added $100 in price for the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus seems fair for the added display area and battery life, but it is crucial to weigh up these additional aspects for your personal use case.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus represents the most you can get out of a non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ model to obtain the best possible battery life, but that does not necessarily translate into a worthwhile purchase for all users. A larger and heavier 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ is not for everyone. Some may find the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus's size excessive or uncomfortably large to hold, while others will love the larger display for consuming media. Screen size is ultimately a matter of personal preference, and since the ‌‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15‌ Plus almost all features other than battery life, it comes down to individual taste.