Apple Admits to BMW Wireless Charging Issue With iPhone 15 Lineup, Promises Fix Later This Year

Apple today acknowledged a BMW wireless charging issue affecting the iPhone 15 series, and promised that it will make a fix available later this year.
In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple said charging an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max with a "small number" of wireless phone chargers built into certain recent BMW and Toyota Supra models may temporarily disable the NFC capabilities of the device. The memo does not provide a specific reason for the issue, which we first reported earlier this month.
In an iPhone, the NFC chip powers features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Users affected by this issue may receive a "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay" error message in the Wallet app, even if they have already set up Apple Pay.
Apple said the issue will be addressed in a software update coming later this year. Given the memo was put out hours after iOS 17.1 was released today, it appears the update will require a subsequent update, such as iOS 17.1.1 or iOS 17.2. In the meantime, Apple advises affected customers to stop using in-car wireless charging.
There are some complaints about this issue across the MacRumors Forums and X, formerly known as Twitter, but it is unclear how widespread the problem is. Affected customers said the iPhone goes into a data recovery mode with a white screen, and the NFC chip is no longer functional after the device reboots. There is no way for customers to fix the problem, so a trip to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider is required.
Apple says technicians can attempt to restart the NFC chip in an affected iPhone by using a software tool part of Apple Service Toolkit 2. If this step does not resolve the issue, Apple advises technicians to initiate a hardware repair.
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Top Rated Comments
lol. unless you have evidence to prove otherwise, it's literally a small number of chargers compared to the tens/hundreds of thousands of different chargers out there and they are literally taking ownership of the situation by replacing customer's phones out of their own pocket
too much complaining. ridiculous.
Where are they now?! ?
They refuse to take ownership sadly