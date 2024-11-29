5 Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Black Friday has arrived, and Apple Watch deals are in abundance today. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the year's best prices on Series 10, SE, and Ultra 2 models.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 holiday

Right now, some of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are focused on the new Series 10 models. You can get the 42mm GPS device for $329.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00. This $70 discount is a new all-time low price on the 2024 smartwatch. Likewise, the 46mm GPS is down to $359.00 at Amazon, which is another $70 markdown and record low price.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra 2 holiday

In terms of other Apple Watch deals, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $719.00, down from $799.00. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2024 model of the Apple Watch Ultra, and Amazon has multiple models of the new Black color on sale at this price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se holiday

Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $149.00, down from $249.00, which is a record low price for the model. The 44mm GPS model is also at an all-time low price of $199.00 this week.

Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $149.00

Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

