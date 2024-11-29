5 Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Black Friday has arrived, and Apple Watch deals are in abundance today. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the year's best prices on Series 10, SE, and Ultra 2 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 10

Right now, some of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals are focused on the new Series 10 models. You can get the 42mm GPS device for $329.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00. This $70 discount is a new all-time low price on the 2024 smartwatch. Likewise, the 46mm GPS is down to $359.00 at Amazon, which is another $70 markdown and record low price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

In terms of other Apple Watch deals, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $719.00, down from $799.00. This is a solid second-best price on the new 2024 model of the Apple Watch Ultra, and Amazon has multiple models of the new Black color on sale at this price.

Apple Watch SE

Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $149.00, down from $249.00, which is a record low price for the model. The 44mm GPS model is also at an all-time low price of $199.00 this week.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.