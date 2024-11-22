Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

by

We're officially just one week away from Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 29 in 2024. As always, this week is the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more.

General Black Friday Deals 24 Green TinselNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Beyond Apple, we're also taking a look at notable accessories for Apple products as well as some of the season's best gifts, including deals at Anker and Samsung. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

Table of Contents

You can use the links below to jump directly to the section you're shopping for today.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro bulbs

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at $159.99 for Black Friday, down from $249.00. This is a new best-ever price on the AirPods Pro 2.

$89 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $159.99

AirPods 4

airpods 4 holiday

Starting with AirPods, you'll find Amazon has the base model AirPods 4 for $119.00 and the AirPods 4 with ANC for $169.00. These are both solid second-best prices on the headphones.

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$11 OFF
AirPods 4 with ANC for $168.99

AirPods Max (USB-C)

airpods max holiday

You can get the new AirPods Max with USB-C for $499.99 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. This price is just a few dollars higher compared to the previous record low price.

$49 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499.99

AirPods Max (Lightning)

airpods max bulbs

The older AirPods Max with Lightning are on sale for $399.00 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. You'll find all five colors on sale at this price.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $399.00

iPad

9th Gen iPad

ipad bulbs

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors at Best Buy, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

10th Gen iPad

ipad 10 bulbs

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $249.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00 at Best Buy, down from $499.00. Both of these represent all-time low prices on each tablet.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$70 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $429.00

M2 iPad Air

ipad air m2 bulbs

Best Buy today has a big selection of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Air, with savings of about $100 across nearly every model.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M4 iPad Pro

ipad pro m4 bulbs

Best Buy has huge discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off these devices for Black Friday. You'll find both 11-inch and 13-inch models on sale at Best Buy, and some deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

11-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

iPad Mini 6

ipad mini bulbs

Amazon has the previous generation iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for the record low price of $349.99 for Black Friday.

$149 OFF
iPad mini 6 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

iPad Mini 7

ipad mini 7 bulbs

Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $499.00. This one is a second-best price on the tablet.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$49 OFF
iPad mini 7 (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99

Mac

M4 iMac

imac bulbs

The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the other models available on sale, you'll find multiple colors at this record low price, with varying delivery estimates between each option.

MacBook Air

macbook air bulbs 2

There are a few big discounts on both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air this season, starting at just $749.00 for the entry level 16GB RAM/256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, down from $999.00. The majority of MacBook Air deals will be found at Amazon in the lists below.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Pro

macbook pro bulbs new

M4 MacBook Pro deals are in abundance on both Amazon and Best Buy this Black Friday season, with nearly every model receiving as much as $300 off. Across the board, every deal listed below is a match for the all-time low price on each model.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

M4 Mac Mini

mac mini bulbs

Amazon's Black Friday discount on the new M4 Mac Mini is taking $99 off the base model, now available for $499.99, down from $599.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (16GB RAM/256GB) for $499.99

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 bulbs

Apple Watch Series 10 has hit new all-time low prices for both 42mm and 46mm GPS models, with $70 off available for both on Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se bulbs

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for 169.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new record low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for 199.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another all-time low price on the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra bulbs

Continuing the trend of new record low prices for Black Friday, Amazon has the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719.00 in multiple band styles and sizes, down from $799.00.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $719.00

Accessories

AirTag

airtag bulbs

The year's best prices on AirTag are available right now at Amazon, including $72.99 for the 4-Pack.

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

Studio Display

studio display bulbs

Big discounts on the Apple Studio Display have returned for Black Friday 2024, and you can get the model with Standard Glass at just $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00.

$299 OFF
Studio Display (Standard Glass) for $1,299.99

$299 OFF
Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass) for $1,599.99

Magic Keyboard

magic keyboard ipad bulbs

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99>, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

$49 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.99

$74 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $274.99

More Black Friday Sales

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 With Apple's Own 5G Modem 'Confirmed' to Launch in March

Tuesday November 19, 2024 12:12 pm PST by
Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues recently traveled to Asia to meet with various electronics manufacturers and suppliers. In a research note this week, outlining key takeaways from the trip, the analysts said they have "confirmed" that a fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem is slated to launch towards the end of the first quarter next year. In line with previo...
Read Full Article130 comments
at t turbo indicator iphone 16 pro max v0 8hrh7w5f3w1e1

AT&T Turbo Indicator Showing Up in iPhone Status Bar for Subscribers

Wednesday November 20, 2024 3:42 am PST by
AT&T has begun displaying "Turbo" in the iPhone carrier label for customers subscribed to its premium network prioritization service, according to reports on Reddit. The new indicator seems to have started appearing after users updated to iOS 18.1.1, but that could be just coincidence. Image credit: Reddit user No_Highlight7476 The Turbo feature provides enhanced network performance through ...
Read Full Article99 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 With Security Fixes

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 come three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2 for...
Read Full Article28 comments
anker new xmas 1

Anker Kicks Off Massive Black Friday Sale With Up to 50% Off Sitewide, Free Gifts With Purchase, Mystery Boxes, and More

Thursday November 21, 2024 7:53 am PST by
Anker today kicked off its big Black Friday sale, which is set to run through December 9. This sale includes notable discounts on portable chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. There are a few bonus offers during this event as ...
Read Full Article19 comments
apple card feature2

Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Back Now Available From Two More Apple Partners

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:36 am PST by
Apple has partnered with select merchants to offer Apple Card users three percent Daily Cash back on their purchases, and two new companies were added to the partner list today. When purchasing goods and services from Booking.com and ChargePoint, Apple Card users will now get more cash back. Booking.com is a site for reserving flights, cars, cruises, and hotels, while ChargePoint sells...
Read Full Article12 comments
Apple 2024 Black Friday Shopping Event feature

Apple Announces 2024 Black Friday Event, Offering Up to $200 Gift Card

Thursday November 21, 2024 5:10 am PST by
Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event is returning on Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2 in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and others. During the event, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product. In the U.S., for instance, Apple is including gift ...
Read Full Article62 comments
airtag purple

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch Next Year With These New Features

Sunday November 17, 2024 5:18 am PST by
Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development. Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag. Timing Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman....
Read Full Article100 comments
bug security vulnerability issue fix larry

Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.1.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 Fix Actively Exploited Vulnerabilities

Tuesday November 19, 2024 10:52 am PST by
The iOS 18.1.1, iPadOS 18.1.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 updates that Apple released today address JavaScriptCore and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says have been actively exploited on some devices. With the JavaScriptCore vulnerability, processing maliciously crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution. The WebKit vulnerability had the same issue with maliciously crafted...
Read Full Article69 comments