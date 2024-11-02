The Best Early Black Friday AirPods Deals

Now that we're in November, early Black Friday deals have begun appearing online. For AirPods, this includes a near all-time low price on the popular AirPods Pro 2, as well as record low prices on the new AirPods 4.

Best AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro 2 for $179.00 at Amazon ($70 off)

for $179.00 at Amazon ($70 off) AirPods 4 for $114.00 at Woot ($15 off)



Starting with the overall best early Black Friday AirPods deal: you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $179.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This model has been at $199.00 for a few weeks now, and today's price is just about $10 higher than the all-time low price.



If you're looking for the newest models, Woot has new all-time low prices on both models of the AirPods 4. You can get the AirPods 4 (without ANC) for $114.00 and the AirPods 4 (with ANC) for $159.00. These deals are as much as $10 lower when compared to the previous low prices tracked at Amazon, and both are in new condition and come with an Apple limited warranty.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

