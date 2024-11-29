The Best Black Friday Apple HomeKit Deals on Lights, Smart Plugs, Locks and More
Happy Black Friday! There have been ongoing deals throughout the month of November, but Friday, November 29th is the main U.S. sales day and retailers have marked down smart home products as people shop for the holidays.
We've rounded up all the best smart home deals for those who are looking to expand their Apple HomeKit and Matter ecosystems.
Lights
- Philips Hue White and Color Bulbs 60W, 3 Pack - $76, down from $135
- Philips Hue White Bulbs 75W, 2 Pack - $41, down from $50
- Philips Hue 10ft LED Lightstrip - $49, down from $70
- Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip - $175, down from $250
- Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp - $112, down from $160
- Philips Hue Signe Floor Lamp - $223, down from $330
- Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box - $175, down from $250
- Philips Hue Festavia String Lights - $154, down from $220
- Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Kit - $136, down from $170
- Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit - $56, down from $70
- Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch 2 Pack - $120, down from $200
- Eve Flare - $70, down from $100
- Eve Light Strip - $35, down from $80
- Twinkly String Lights 600 LEDs - $140 (with coupon), down from $230
- Twinkly Flex Light Tube - $73, down from $210
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons - $100 (with coupon), down from $200
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Hexagons - $160, down from $250
- Nanoleaf Matter Permanent Outdoor Lights - $170, down from $200
- Nanoleaf Lines - $200, down from $300
- Nanoleaf Holiday Lights - $75, down from $150
- Nanoleaf Skylight - $200, down from $250
- Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights - $200, down from $300
Target has 30 percent off all of its Philips Hue products, including the two-pack Starter Kit, 40W Candle bulb, and individual smart bulbs.
Thermostats
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat - $170, down from $190
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium - $215, down from $250
- Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat - $130, down from $150
Cameras and Doorbells
- EufyCam 2C, 2 Pack - $110 with $20 coupon, down from $200
- Aqara 2K Indoor Security Camera - $40, down from $60
- Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Camera - $130, down from $160
- Arlo Pro 3 Camera Set - $250, down from $500
Smart Plugs and Switches
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4 Pack - $30, down from $50
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug - $17, down from $30
- Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch - $16, down from $28
- TP-Link Tapo Plug Mini, 4 Pack - $26, down from $45
- Meross Smart Power Strip - $33, down from $43
- Eve Energy Outlet - $40, down from $50
- Eve Energy Smart Plug - $30, down from $40
- Eve Energy Strip - $70, down from $100
- Philips Hue Smart Plug - $28, down from $35
Sensors
- Aqara Water Leak Sensor Kit - $38.50, down from $55
- Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor - $16, down from $20
- Eve Water Guard - $80, down from $100
Smart Locks and Door Hardware
- Meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote - $35 (with coupon), down from $50
- Aqara Smart Lock U50 - $90, down from $170
- Aqara Smart Lock U100 - $130, down from $220
- Aqara Smart Lock U200 - $200, down from $270
- Aqara Door and Window Sensor Kit - $34, down from $58
- Eufy Smart Lock E30 - $100, down from $170
AirPlay Speakers
- Sonos Roam - $149, down from $179
- Sonos Move 2 - $360, down from $450
- Sonos Era 300 - $360, down from $450
- Sonos Arc - $699, down from $899
- Sonos Beam 2 - $370, down from $500
- Sonos Sub 4 - $679, down from $799
More Deals
For more Black Friday deals on Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones to Apple Watches, make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday roundup.