The Best Black Friday Apple HomeKit Deals on Lights, Smart Plugs, Locks and More

Happy Black Friday! There have been ongoing deals throughout the month of November, but Friday, November 29th is the main U.S. sales day and retailers have marked down smart home products as people shop for the holidays.



We've rounded up all the best smart home deals for those who are looking to expand their Apple HomeKit and Matter ecosystems.



Lights

Target has 30 percent off all of its Philips Hue products, including the two-pack Starter Kit, 40W Candle bulb, and individual smart bulbs.

Thermostats

Cameras and Doorbells

Smart Plugs and Switches

Sensors

Smart Locks and Door Hardware

AirPlay Speakers

More Deals

For more Black Friday deals on Apple products ranging from Macs to iPhones to Apple Watches, make sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday roundup.