M4 iMac Black Friday Deals Arrive With $149 Off on Amazon

Black Friday is next week, and today Amazon has numerous all-time low prices across the 2024 24-inch M4 iMac lineup ahead of the shopping holiday. You'll find as much as $149 off select computers during this sale, and all of them require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the discounts.

The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the other models available on sale, you'll find multiple colors at this record low price, with varying delivery estimates between each option.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

