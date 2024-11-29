Apple's Shopping Event Underway: Up to $200 Gift Card With Select Products

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event went live today in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and others. During the event, which lasts until December 2, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product.



In the UK, for instance, Apple is including gift cards worth between £20 and £160 with the purchase of an eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Beats headphones and speakers, and select accessories.

The gift card values for the U.S. are as follows:

$25 Apple Gift Card:



iPhone SE

AirPods 4

AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation

Apple TV 4K

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil 2

Beats Solo Buds

Beats Flex

Beats Pill

Magic Keyboards and Folios for iPads

$50 Apple Gift Card:



iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPad 10

Apple Watch SE

AirPods Pro 2

HomePod

Beats Studio Pro

Beats Solo 4 Wireless

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds+

$75 Apple Gift Card:



iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPad Air

AirPods Max

$100 Apple Gift Card:



iPad Pro





$150 Apple Gift Card:



13-inch MacBook Air (M2)





$175 Apple Gift Card:



13-inch MacBook Air (M3)





$200 Apple Gift Card:



15-inch MacBook Air (M3)





Apple's Black Friday deals are available through its online store, app, and retail locations, but they don't apply to refurbished items or education pricing. This is one of Apple's few direct discount events, but third-party retailers like Amazon typically offer better deals. Apple isn't offering gift cards on the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models unveiled last month, or any other products not listed above. Apple's terms and conditions provide more details.

The gift cards being offered work across Apple's entire products and services ecosystem, from hardware purchases to digital services like Apple Music, App Store content, and iCloud+ storage. But for deal-hunters, checking authorized resellers may yield bigger savings on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories than going directly through Apple.