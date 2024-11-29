Apple's Shopping Event Underway: Up to $200 Gift Card With Select Products

by

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event went live today in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and others. During the event, which lasts until December 2, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product.

apple shopping event 2024
In the UK, for instance, Apple is including gift cards worth between £20 and £160 with the purchase of an eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Beats headphones and speakers, and select accessories.

The gift card values for the U.S. are as follows:

$25 Apple Gift Card:

  • iPhone SE
  • AirPods 4
  • AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation
  • Apple TV 4K
  • Apple Pencil Pro

  • Apple Pencil 2
  • Beats Solo Buds
  • Beats Flex
  • Beats Pill
  • Magic Keyboards and Folios for iPads

$50 Apple Gift Card:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPad 10
  • Apple Watch SE
  • AirPods Pro 2

  • HomePod
  • Beats Studio Pro
  • Beats Solo 4 Wireless
  • Beats Fit Pro
  • Beats Studio Buds+

$75 Apple Gift Card:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus

  • iPad Air
  • AirPods Max

$100 Apple Gift Card:

  • iPad Pro


$150 Apple Gift Card:

  • 13-inch MacBook Air (M2)


$175 Apple Gift Card:

  • 13-inch MacBook Air (M3)


$200 Apple Gift Card:

  • 15-inch MacBook Air (M3)


Apple's Black Friday deals are available through its online store, app, and retail locations, but they don't apply to refurbished items or education pricing. This is one of Apple's few direct discount events, but third-party retailers like Amazon typically offer better deals. Apple isn't offering gift cards on the new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac models unveiled last month, or any other products not listed above. Apple's terms and conditions provide more details.

The gift cards being offered work across Apple's entire products and services ecosystem, from hardware purchases to digital services like Apple Music, App Store content, and iCloud+ storage. But for deal-hunters, checking authorized resellers may yield bigger savings on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories than going directly through Apple.

