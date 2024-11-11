Walmart Black Friday Deals Begin Today With Best-Ever Prices on Apple Watch Series 10, AirTag, and More

Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off today, with an online shopping event that will expand to retail locations on Friday, November 15. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including all-time low prices on AirTag and Apple Watch Series 10.

Walmart's Black Friday Schedule

Walmart's Black Friday sale has begun online for Walmart+ members, and this exclusivity window will last until 5 p.m. ET. After this time, anyone will be able to shop the sale on Walmart's website for the next three days, and then in stores on Friday.

This same pattern will repeat during Black Friday week as well. New deals will appear online at 12 p.m. ET Monday, November 25, only for Walmart+ members. Then the sale will open up to everyone that afternoon, followed by in stores on Friday, November 29 - Black Friday.



Monday 11/11: First event begins online (12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members/5 p.m. ET for all customers)

Monday 11/25: Second event begins online (12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members/5 p.m. ET for all customers)

Friday 11/29: Black Friday begins in stores at 6 a.m. local time

Sunday 12/1: Cyber Monday begins (5 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members/8 p.m. ET for all customers)

Walmart+ Membership

If you aren't a Walmart+ member, you can get 50 percent off a membership for a limited time during this event. You'll pay $49 for one year of Walmart+, and this offer will run through December 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Deals Available Now

Like many retailers, Walmart's Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find major markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more. We've divided up some of the major discount categories in the sections below, and remember that while many of these sales are live now, some won't appear until later in the day if you aren't a Walmart+ member.

Apple

Walmart is coming out of the gate with some heavy-hitter Apple deals, including a new record low price on the Apple Watch Series 10. You can get the 42mm GPS device for $349.00 and the 46mm GPS device for $379.00, both $50 discounts and best-ever prices.

Next, Walmart has the AirTag 1-Pack for just $19.00 during its early Black Friday event, down from $29.00. This is another new all-time low price, and it beats the previous deal tracked at Amazon by about $4.

Finally, Walmart has the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case for $94.00, down from $169.00. Although these are now an older model of AirPods, this is a great low price and should work perfectly for anyone who doesn't care about owning the newest AirPods 4.



You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.