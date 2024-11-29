5 Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

It's Black Friday and the best time of the year to buy a pair of AirPods. In 2024, this includes an all-time low price on the popular AirPods Pro 2, as well as low prices on the new AirPods 4.

Best AirPods Deals

AirPods Pro 2 for $153.99 at Amazon ($95 off)

for $153.99 at Amazon ($95 off) AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499.99 at Amazon ($49 off)

Starting with the overall best Black Friday AirPods deal: you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for $153.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is an all-time low price.

If you're looking for the newest models, Amazon has solid prices on both models of the AirPods 4. You can get the AirPods 4 (without ANC) for $119.00 and the AirPods 4 (with ANC) for $164.99 at Amazon.

Finally, Amazon has both AirPods Max models on sale this week. You can get the Lightning model for $399.00 ($150 off) and the USB-C model for $499.99 ($49 off).

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.