The Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Black Friday is here, and today you can find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Best iPad Deals

9th Gen iPad

We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since the beginning of the month, and that discount is still around for Black Friday. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $199.99, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.

10th Gen iPad

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad from 2022 is being discounted to the all-time low price of $249.99 right now on Amazon, from $349.00. This upgraded model comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

M2 iPad Air

For the latest iPad Air models, Best Buy has a few all-time low prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $499.00 ($100 off) and the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $699.00 ($100 off). There are a few cellular discounts as well on select M2 iPad Air tablets.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M4 iPad Pro

Best Buy has huge discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off these devices for Black Friday. You'll find both 11-inch and 13-inch models on sale at Best Buy, and some deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

11-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

Accessories

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.