The Best Black Friday iPad Deals
Black Friday is here, and today you can find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Best iPad Deals
- 9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) - $199.99 ($129 off)
- 10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) - $249.99 with on-page coupon ($99 off)
- 11-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) - $499.00 ($100 off)
- 11-inch M4 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) - $849.00 ($150 off)
9th Gen iPad
We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since the beginning of the month, and that discount is still around for Black Friday. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $199.99, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.
10th Gen iPad
Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad from 2022 is being discounted to the all-time low price of $249.99 right now on Amazon, from $349.00. This upgraded model comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.
M2 iPad Air
For the latest iPad Air models, Best Buy has a few all-time low prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $499.00 ($100 off) and the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $699.00 ($100 off). There are a few cellular discounts as well on select M2 iPad Air tablets.
11-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $499.00 ($100 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $599.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $999.00 ($100 off)
13-inch iPad Air
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $699.00 ($100 off)
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $799.00 ($100 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $999.00 ($100 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,199.00 ($100 off)
M4 iPad Pro
Best Buy has huge discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off these devices for Black Friday. You'll find both 11-inch and 13-inch models on sale at Best Buy, and some deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.
11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $849.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,399.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,499.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,799.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,899.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
11-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular
- 256GB Cellular - $1,049.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 512GB Cellular - $1,249.00 ($150 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Cellular - $1,599.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 1TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,699.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
- 2TB Cellular - $1,999.00 ($200 off) [Best Buy members only]
13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00 ($200 off)
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.00 ($200 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,699.00 ($200 off)
- 1TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,799.00 ($200 off)
- 2TB Wi-Fi - $2,099.00 ($200 off)
- 2TB Wi-Fi with Nano-Texture Glass - $2,199.00 ($200 off)
13-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular
- 256GB Cellular - $1,299.00 ($200 off)
- 512GB Cellular - $1,499.00 ($200 off)
- 1TB Cellular - $1,899.00 ($200 off)
- 1TB Cellular with Nano-Texture Glass - $1,999.00 ($200 off)
- 2TB Cellular - $2,299.00 ($200 off)
Accessories
- Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro - $249.99 ($49 off)
- Magic Keyboard for 13-inch iPad Pro - $274.99 ($75 off)
We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!