Apple Cyber Monday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

Although Black Friday has ended, Cyber Monday is here and you can find great deals on numerous Apple devices right now. This includes big savings on AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

AirPods

AirPods 4

airpods 4 cyber monday

Starting with AirPods, you'll find Amazon has the base model AirPods 4 for $119.00 and the AirPods 4 with ANC for $164.99. While the base model is at a second-best price, the model with ANC has hit a new all-time low on Amazon at $15 off.

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$15 OFF
AirPods 4 with ANC for $164.99

AirPods Max (USB-C)

airpods max usbc cyber monday

You can get the new AirPods Max with USB-C for $499.99 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. This price is just a few dollars higher compared to the previous record low price.

$49 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499.99

AirPods Max (Lightning)

airpods max cyber monday

The older AirPods Max with Lightning are on sale for $399.00 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. You'll find all five colors on sale at this price.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $399.00

iPad

9th Gen iPad

ipad cyber monday

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors at Best Buy, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

10th Gen iPad

new ipad cyber monday

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $279.99, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00. We tracked better prices for Black Friday, but these are solid second-best options if you missed those deals.

$70 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $279.99

$7 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $429.00

M2 iPad Air

m2 ipad air cyber monday

Best Buy today has a big selection of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Air, with savings of about $100 across a few models.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M4 iPad Pro

m4 ipad pro cyber monday

Best Buy has huge discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off these devices for Cyber Monday. You'll find both 11-inch and 13-inch models on sale at Best Buy, and some deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

11-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

Mac

M4 iMac

imac cyber monday

The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the other models available on sale, you'll find multiple colors at this record low price, with varying delivery estimates between each option.

MacBook Air

15in macbook air cyber monday

There are a few big discounts on both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air this season, starting at just $749.00 for the entry level 16GB RAM/256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, down from $999.00. The majority of MacBook Air deals will be found at Amazon in the lists below.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Pro

macbook pro cyber monday

M4 MacBook Pro deals are in abundance on both Amazon this season, with numerous models receiving as much as $400 off. Across the board, every deal listed below is a match for the all-time low price on each model.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch 10 cyber monday

Apple Watch Series 10 has hit new all-time low prices for both 42mm and 46mm GPS models, with $70 off available for both on Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se cyber monday

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $149.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new record low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $149.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $179.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $179.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another all-time low price on the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra cyber monday

Continuing the trend of new record low prices for Cyber Monday, Amazon has the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719.00 in multiple band styles and sizes, down from $799.00.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $719.00

Accessories

AirTag

airtag cyber monday

Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack ons ale for $72.99 for Cyber Monday, down from $99.00. This is just about $3 higher compared to the all-time low price.

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

magic keyboard cyber monday

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

$49 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.99

$74 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $274.99

Apple Pencil

apple pencil cyber monday

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for the all-time low price of $79.99 for Cyber Monday, and the Apple Pencil 1 with USB-C adapter at a record-low price of $59.00.

$49 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 1 for $59.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

