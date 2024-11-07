Target Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale With Sitewide Savings

Target's early Black Friday sale has officially begun today, with an online shopping event that will run through Saturday, November 9. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including sitewide savings on Beats headphones, TVs, Apple chargers and iPhone cases, home appliances, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Target's Black Friday Schedule

Target's Black Friday sale begins today with this week's three-day event and thousands of deals available sitewide. Target is also offering a "Deal of the Day" every day through December 24, with many exclusive deals available only to Target Circle members.

Additionally, a new lineup of deals will drop every Sunday in November and last through the following Saturday. All of this leads up to the week of Black Friday, where shoppers can expect even more discounts and offers both in Target stores and online.



Target's Early Black Friday Sale

Like many retailers, Target's early Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find notable markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more this week.

Shoppers should note that some of the deals below do require Target Circle, which does have a free tier and is worth signing up for if you're interested in any of these offers. Once you're a member, the deals will be applied automatically at checkout.



The best Apple-related deals during this sale are on Apple's USB-C power adapters and iPhone 16 cases, including both Silicone and Clear options. These Apple deals are today's Deal of the Day, and will expire later tonight.



