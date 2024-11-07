Target Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale With Sitewide Savings
Target's early Black Friday sale has officially begun today, with an online shopping event that will run through Saturday, November 9. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including sitewide savings on Beats headphones, TVs, Apple chargers and iPhone cases, home appliances, and more.
Target's Black Friday Schedule
Target's Black Friday sale begins today with this week's three-day event and thousands of deals available sitewide. Target is also offering a "Deal of the Day" every day through December 24, with many exclusive deals available only to Target Circle members.
Additionally, a new lineup of deals will drop every Sunday in November and last through the following Saturday. All of this leads up to the week of Black Friday, where shoppers can expect even more discounts and offers both in Target stores and online.
Target's Early Black Friday Sale
Like many retailers, Target's early Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find notable markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more this week.
Shoppers should note that some of the deals below do require Target Circle, which does have a free tier and is worth signing up for if you're interested in any of these offers. Once you're a member, the deals will be applied automatically at checkout.
Apple Accessories
The best Apple-related deals during this sale are on Apple's USB-C power adapters and iPhone 16 cases, including both Silicone and Clear options. These Apple deals are today's Deal of the Day, and will expire later tonight.
- 20W USB-C Power Adapter - $14.99, down from $19.99
- 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter - $39.99, down from $59.99
- iPhone 16 Silicone Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Plus Silicone Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Plus Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Pro Silicone Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Pro Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Pro Max Silicone Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
- iPhone 16 Pro Max Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.99
Headphones
- Beats Solo Buds - $49.99, down from $79.99
- JBL Tune Buds - $49.99, down from $99.99
- Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones - $99.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.99, down from $149.99
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.99, down from $199.99
- Powerbeats Pro - $159.99, down from $249.99
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - $169.99, down from $349.99
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds - $229.99, down from $299.99
- Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds - $249.99, down from $299.99
TVs
- 32-inch Westinghouse LED Roku Smart TV - $109.99, down from $119.99
- 40-inch TCL LED Smart Google TV - $139.99, down from $149.99
- 50-inch VIZIO 4K LED Smart TV - $239.99, down from $269.99
- 50-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV - $249.99, down from $329.99
- 43-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $269.99, down from $299.99
- 65-inch Westinghouse 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV - $299.99, down from $399.99
- 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $799.99, down from $899.99
Streaming Devices
- Roku Express HD - $19.99, down from $29.99
- Roku Express 4K+ - $29.99, down from $39.99
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $39.99, down from $59.99
- Roku Ultra - $89.99, down from $99.99
More Deals
- Keurig K-Mini Go - $49.99, down from $99.99
- Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker - $59.99, down from $129.99
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven - $99.99, down from $229.99
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender - $129.99, down from $149.99
- Lenovo Slim 14-inch Chromebook - $139.99, down from $229.99
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
