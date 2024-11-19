The Best Early Black Friday AirTag Deals

Black Friday is just over a week away, and in the lead-up to the shopping holiday we've seen great deals arrive for Apple's AirTag Bluetooth tracker. In this article we're sharing all the best deals you can currently get on the AirTag.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on the AirTag arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently the best prices you will find online. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.



Best AirTag Deals

Amazon today has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99, down from $99.00. This is just about $3 higher when compared to the all-time low price we saw last week, so it's still a great deal on the Bluetooth trackers.

If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for just $19.99, down from $29.00. This one is a match of the all-time low price on the AirTag 1-Pack.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.