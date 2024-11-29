The Best 60+ Black Friday Accessory Deals on iPhone Chargers, Monitors, Headphones, and More

by

It's officially Black Friday, and deals have begun in full force on Amazon and other retailers online. If you're looking for Apple products, our dedicated post on all the Apple Black Friday deals available now covers every Apple device on sale right now. In this article, we're focusing on accessories for smartphones and computers, as well as a few extras like LEGO sets on sale.

accessory black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights of the sale includes Eufy's popular SmartTrack Card, which is down to $16.88 for Black Friday, down from $29.99. This device is Apple Find My-compatible and is slim enough to fit in a wallet. Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe is also back on sale for $112.49, down from $149.99, and it provides simultaneous charging for an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

There are plenty more deals in this sale, including a huge collection of Jackery portable power stations at their best ever prices. We're also tracking an array of Logitech computer accessories, including mice, keyboards, and webcams. Some of these sales will require you to clip an on-page coupon, but for the most part all of these deals have been applied automatically on Amazon.

Charging Accessories

Jackery

jackery black friday

Satechi

satechi black friday

Anker

anker black friday red
Prime Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Power Banks

Mobile Accessories

twelve south black friday

Storage Accessories

samsung black friday

Audio/Video Accessories

Samsung

audio black friday
Sound Bar

Monitors

TVs

Sonos

sonos black friday red

Beats

beats black friday red

Computer Accessories

logitech black friday

LEGO Sets

lego black friday

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

