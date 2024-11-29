The Best 60+ Black Friday Accessory Deals on iPhone Chargers, Monitors, Headphones, and More
It's officially Black Friday, and deals have begun in full force on Amazon and other retailers online. If you're looking for Apple products, our dedicated post on all the Apple Black Friday deals available now covers every Apple device on sale right now. In this article, we're focusing on accessories for smartphones and computers, as well as a few extras like LEGO sets on sale.
Highlights of the sale includes Eufy's popular SmartTrack Card, which is down to $16.88 for Black Friday, down from $29.99. This device is Apple Find My-compatible and is slim enough to fit in a wallet. Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe is also back on sale for $112.49, down from $149.99, and it provides simultaneous charging for an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
There are plenty more deals in this sale, including a huge collection of Jackery portable power stations at their best ever prices. We're also tracking an array of Logitech computer accessories, including mice, keyboards, and webcams. Some of these sales will require you to clip an on-page coupon, but for the most part all of these deals have been applied automatically on Amazon.
Charging Accessories
Jackery
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel - $169.00, down from $229.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 240 with Solar Panel - $249.00, down from $349.00
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Power Station - $399.00, down from $799.00
- Jackery Expansion Battery Pack 1000 Plus - $479.00, down from $599.00
- Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 - $479.00, down from $799.00
- Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,799.00, down from $2,799.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit - $2,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $4,999.00
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus Kit - $3,399.00 with on-page coupon, down from $6,599.00
Satechi
- Magnetic MagSafe Wallet - $28.99, down from $39.99
- Dual USB-C Docking Station - $97.49, down from $149.99
- 14-in-1 4K Docking Station - $165.99 with on-page coupon, down from $299.99
Anker
Prime Chargers
- Prime USB-C to USB-C Cable - $25.99, down from $34.99
- Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports) - $55.99, down from $84.99
- Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports) - $45.99, down from $84.99
- Prime Power Bank - $53.99, down from $89.99
- Prime Charging Station (8-in-1) - $98.99, down from $164.99
- Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) - $109.99, down from $169.99
- Prime Power Bank 27,650 mAh - $129.99, down from $179.99
- Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1) - $169.99, down from $249.99
Wireless Chargers
- MagGo 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station - $62.99, down from $89.99
- MagGo Wireless Charger Stand - $28.80, down from $35.99
- MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand - $35.99, down from $49.99
- MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Dock Stand - $37.49, down from $49.99
- 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe - $103.99, down from $129.99
Power Banks
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $51.99, down from $69.99
- MagGo Power Bank for Apple Watch - $54.99, down from $79.99
Mobile Accessories
- Eufy SmartTrack Card - $16.88, down from $29.99
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe - $112.49, down from $149.99
Storage Accessories
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 2TB - $199.00, down from $299.99
- Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD 4TB - $229.99, down from $349.99
- Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD 8TB - $429.99, down from $654.99
- Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe Internal SSD - $92.46, down from $159.99
- Samsung 990 PRO 2TB PCIe Internal SSD - $169.99, down from $249.99
- Samsung 990 PRO 4TB PCIe Internal SSD - $269.99, down from $464.99
- Samsung 980 PRO 2TB PCIe Internal SSD - $119.99, down from $204.95
Audio/Video Accessories
Samsung
Sound Bar
- Samsung HW-Q910D Soundbar with Dolby Audio - $897.99, down from $1,287.99
Monitors
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor - $799.99, down from $1,199.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Quantum Gaming Monitor - $599.99, down from $1,099.99
- 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Smart Monitor - $699.99 at Amazon, down from $1,599.99
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,078.99, down from $1,799.99
- 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,799.99, down from $2,999.99
TVs
- SAMSUNG OLED 4K S95D TV - $3,497.99 for 77"; $2,297.99 for 65"; $1,897.99 for 55"
- The Frame QLED 4K TVs - Save up to $1,300
- 55-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,399.99, down from $2,599.99
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,479.99, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,799.99, down from $3,699.99
Sonos
- Ace Headphones - $349, down from $449
- Arc Soundbar - $699, down from $899
- Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar - $369, down from $499
- Ray Soundbar - $169, down from $279
- Era 100 Speaker - $199, down from $249
- Era 300 Speaker - $359, down from $449
- Roam 2 Portable Speaker - $139, down from $179
- Move 2 Portable Speaker - $359, down from $449
- Sub Mini - $343, down from $429
- Sub 4 - $679, down from $799
Beats
- Beats Solo Buds - $49.99, down from $79.99
- Beats Studio Buds - $79.99, down from $149.95
- Beats Pill - $99.95, down from $149.95
- Beats Solo 4 - $99.99, down from $199.95
- Beats Studio Buds + - $129.99, down from $169.95
- Beats Studio Pro - $249.99, down from $349.99
Computer Accessories
- Logitech M317 Wireless Mouse - $9.99, down from $19.99
- Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad - $19.99, down from $27.99
- Logitech MK335 Wireless Keyboard - $29.74, down from $34.99
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Wireless Mouse - $67.99, down from $79.99
- Logitech MK235 Wireless Keyboard - $17.99, down from $24.99
- Logitech H390 Wired Headset - $17.99, down from $24.99
- Logitech MK540 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse - $39.99, down from $49.99
- Logitech HD Pro Webcam - $49.99, down from $99.99
- Logitech Brio PRO X 4K Webcam - $144.99, down from $169.99
LEGO Sets
- Marvel Spider-Man Advent Calendar - $30.99, down from $44.99
- Disney Advent Calendar - $19.99, down from $44.99
- Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle - $42.99, down from $79.99
- DREAMZzz Stable of Dream Creatures - $44.99, down from $79.99
- Creator Main Street 3-in-1 Set - $83.99, down from $139.99
- Star Wars The Razor Crest UCS - $415.99, down from $599.99
- Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane - $489.99, down from $699.99
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
