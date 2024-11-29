The Best Black Friday Mac Deals

Black Friday is finally here, and prices on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini computers have all-time low prices at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. These deals include the latest models of the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Best Mac Deals

MacBook Air

Best Buy and Amazon have huge discounts on Apple's 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air this November, with a consistent $250+ off nearly every 2024 M3 model of the computer.

13-inch

15-inch

MacBook Pro

M4 MacBook Pro deals are in abundance on both Amazon and Best Buy this Black Friday season, with nearly every model receiving as much as $300 off. Across the board, every deal listed below is a match for the all-time low price on each model.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

iMac

Amazon has the best all-around deals on the new M4 iMacs, with as much as $149 off select models of the computer. This includes the 10-core/16GB RAM/256GB M4 iMac with the Nano-texture display at $1,499.00, down from $1,699.00.



Mac Mini

Apple just introduced the new M4 Mac mini and Amazon has it for up to $7 off this Black Friday.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.