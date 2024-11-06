Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 29. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new Series 10 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these Apple Watch models arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Apple Watch Series 10

Right now, the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals are focused entirely on the new Series 10 models. You can get the 42mm GPS device for $355.28 at Amazon, down from $399.00. This $44 discount is a new all-time low price on the 2024 smartwatch. Likewise, the 46mm GPS is down to $392.00 at Amazon, which is a $37 markdown and record low price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

In terms of other Apple Watch deals, Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $722.89, down from $799.00. This is an all-time low price on the new 2024 model of the Apple Watch Ultra, and right now only the Black model with Black Trail Loop (M/L) is on sale at this price.

However, there are multiple models available at just a few dollars higher at $729.99, like the Black with Dark Green Alpine Loop and Natural with Blue Trail Loop.

Apple Watch SE

Amazon has the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $189.00, down from $249.00, which is a second-best price for the model. The 44mm GPS model is also at a second-best price of $219.00 this week.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post.