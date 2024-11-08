Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now
Black Friday sales are continuing today with Best Buy kicking off early Black Friday deals that will last for the next few days. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale begins today, and new doorbusters will go online every Friday in November. On November 21, the retailer's Black Friday sale will officially begin and run through November 30. We've broken down the schedule below:
- Friday 11/8: Doorbusters every Friday begins
- 11/8 through 11/20: Early Black Friday deals
- 11/21 through 11/30: Black Friday sale
- 12/1 through 12/2: Cyber Monday sale
Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale
You'll find plenty of Apple devices on sale during this event, including MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. Of course, there are plenty non-Apple products to shop as well, including the best prices of the year on select TVs and gaming laptops.
Some of these deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which begin at $49.99 per year. With My Best Buy Plus you will get free two day shipping, exclusive discounts, and an extended 60-day return window on most products.
Apple
iPad
- 9th Gen iPad - $199.99 ($130 off)
- 10th Gen iPad - $299.00 ($50 off)
- 11-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) - $499.00 ($100 off)
- 13-inch M2 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) - $699.00 ($100 off)
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
- M3, 8GB RAM, 512GB - $1,099.00, down from $1,599.00
- M3, 8GB RAM, 1TB - $1,299.00, down from $1,799.00
- M3, 16GB RAM, 1TB - $1,399.00, down from $1,999.00
- M3 Pro, 512GB - $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00
- M3 Pro, 1TB - $1,999.00, down from $2,399.00
- M3 Max, 1TB - $2,799.00, down from $3,199.00
16-inch M3 MacBook Pro
- M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB - $2,299.00, down from $2,899.00
- M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB - $2,899.00, down from $3,499.00
Headphones
- Beats Solo 4 - $99.99 ($100 off)
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 10 - $149.99 ($100 off)
- Beats Studio Pro - $169.99 ($180 off)
- Sony WH1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $229.99 ($120 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra - $329.00 ($100 off)
TVs
- 43-inch Roku 4K Smart TV - $169.99 ($80 off)
- 50-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV - $249.99 ($50 off)
- 65-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $399.99 ($200 off)
- 75-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV - $549.00 ($200 off)
- 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $799.99 ($200 off)
- 65-inch Sony Bravia LED 4K Smart TV - $999.99 ($200 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,499.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV - $1,599.99 ($400 off)
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.
