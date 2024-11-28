The Best 50+ Black Friday Apple Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

Black Friday 2024 is here, and as always this is the best time of the year to shop for great deals on just about everything. Right now, this includes big savings on popular Apple products like AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad, and more.

Specifically, in this article we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Beyond Apple, we're also taking a look at notable accessories for Apple products as well as some of the season's best gifts, including deals at Anker and Samsung. Every deal shared below is available to purchase right now.

Table of Contents

You can use the links below to jump directly to the section you're shopping for today.

AirPods

AirPods Pro 2

airpods pro 2 candycanes

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 at $153.99 for Black Friday, down from $249.00. This is a new all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2.

$95 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $153.99

AirPods 4

airpods 4 candy cane

Starting with AirPods, you'll find Amazon has the base model AirPods 4 for $119.00 and the AirPods 4 with ANC for $164.99. While the base model is at a second-best price, the model with ANC has hit a new all-time low on Amazon at $15 off.

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$15 OFF
AirPods 4 with ANC for $164.99

AirPods Max (USB-C)

airpods max usbc candy cane

You can get the new AirPods Max with USB-C for $499.99 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. This price is just a few dollars higher compared to the previous record low price.

$49 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499.99

AirPods Max (Lightning)

airpods max gingerbread

The older AirPods Max with Lightning are on sale for $399.00 on Amazon this week, down from $549.00. You'll find all five colors on sale at this price.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $399.00

iPad

9th Gen iPad

ipad 2021 candycanes blue

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors at Best Buy, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

10th Gen iPad

2022 ipad candycanes blue

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $249.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $409.00 at Amazon, down from $499.00. Both of these represent all-time low prices on each tablet.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$99 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $249.99

$90 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $409.00

M2 iPad Air

m2 ipad air candy cane

Best Buy today has a big selection of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Air, with savings of about $100 across nearly every model.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

M4 iPad Pro

m4 ipad pro candy cane

Best Buy has huge discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup, with as much as $200 off these devices for Black Friday. You'll find both 11-inch and 13-inch models on sale at Best Buy, and some deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

11-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Cellular

Mac

M4 iMac

imac candycanes

The cheapest M4 iMac available is the 8-core/16GB RAM/256GB 24-inch iMac at $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the other models available on sale, you'll find multiple colors at this record low price, with varying delivery estimates between each option.

MacBook Air

m2 macbook air candycane

There are a few big discounts on both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air this season, starting at just $749.00 for the entry level 16GB RAM/256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, down from $999.00. The majority of MacBook Air deals will be found at Amazon in the lists below.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

M4 MacBook Pro

m4 macbook pro candy cane

M4 MacBook Pro deals are in abundance on both Amazon and Best Buy this Black Friday season, with nearly every model receiving as much as $300 off. Across the board, every deal listed below is a match for the all-time low price on each model.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch 10 candy cane

Apple Watch Series 10 has hit new all-time low prices for both 42mm and 46mm GPS models, with $70 off available for both on Amazon.

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Apple Watch SE

apple watch se candycane

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $149.00 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a new record low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $149.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $179.00

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $179.00 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another all-time low price on the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple watch ultra black candy cane

Continuing the trend of new record low prices for Black Friday, Amazon has the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719.00 in multiple band styles and sizes, down from $799.00.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $719.00

Accessories

AirTag

airtag candycane blue

The year's best prices on AirTag are available right now at Amazon, including $72.99 for the 4-Pack.

$26 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $72.99

Studio Display

studio display candy cane

Big discounts on the Apple Studio Display have returned for Black Friday 2024, and you can get the model with Standard Glass at just $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00.

$299 OFF
Studio Display (Standard Glass) for $1,299.99

$299 OFF
Studio Display (Nano-Texture Glass) for $1,599.99

Magic Keyboard

magic keyboard candy cane

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $249.99>, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the previous deal price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $274.99 in White, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard.

$49 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $249.99

$74 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $274.99

Apple Pencil

apple pencil candycanes

Amazon has the Apple Pencil 2 for the all-time low price of $79.99 for Black Friday, and the Apple Pencil 1 with USB-C adapter at a record-low price of $59.00.

$49 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $79.99

$40 OFF
Apple Pencil 1 for $59.00

More Black Friday Sales

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2024.

