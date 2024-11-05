The Best Early Black Friday iPad Deals

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but you can already find great prices on numerous iPads, including the 9th generation iPad, 10th generation iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these iPads arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Unless otherwise noted, all the deals in this guide will be found on Amazon.

Best iPad Deals

Best Early Black Friday Deals

9th Gen iPad

new ipad

We've been tracking a great all-time low discount on the ninth generation iPad since Prime Day, and that discount is still around in November. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $199.99, down from $329.00. At this price, the iPad is a perfect entry-level tablet for a kid or family member who doesn't need the tablet for work-intensive projects.

$129 OFF
10.2-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

10th Gen iPad

ipad 10th gen black friday

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad from 2022 is being discounted to the all-time low price of $297.00 right now on Amazon, from $349.00. This upgraded model comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic chip for a performance boost, Wi-Fi 6, and more.

$53 OFF
10.9-inch iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $296.00

7th Gen iPad Mini

ipad mini 7 black friday

Apple's new 8.3-inch iPad mini 7 is down to $399.99 on Amazon, down from $499.00. You'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. This iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, A17 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.

$99 OFF
iPad mini 7 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

M2 iPad Air

ipad air black friday

For the latest iPad Air models, Amazon has a few all-time low prices, including the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $596.00 ($103 off) and the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Air for $691.00 ($108 off). There are a few cellular discounts as well on select M2 iPad Air tablets.

$103 OFF
11-inch iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $596.00

$108 OFF
13-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $691.00

Accessories

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

