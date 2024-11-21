Apple Announces 2024 Black Friday Event, Offering Up to $200 Gift Card

Apple's annual four-day Black Friday through Cyber Monday shopping event is returning this Friday, November 29 through Monday, December 2 in many countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and others. During the event, customers can get an Apple gift card with the purchase of an eligible product.



In the U.S., for instance, customers can receive an Apple gift card worth up to $200 with the purchase of an eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, AirPods, Beats headphones and speakers, and select accessories. Apple has shared full terms and conditions with a complete breakdown of gift card values and other details.

The offers will be available on Apple's online store, in the Apple Store app, and at physical Apple Store locations. As usual, refurbished products are not eligible for a gift card, and the offer cannot be combined with educational pricing.

Black Friday is one of the few occasions per year when Apple directly offers deals on its products, but better deals are often available through resellers like Amazon, so make sure to check out our Black Friday roundup for the latest discounts on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, accessories, and more.

Apple's all-in-one gift card can be used towards the purchase of products, subscription-based services like Apple Music and Apple TV+, App Store apps, iTunes Store content like TV shows and movies, iCloud+ storage, and more.