At the end of each year, streaming music service Spotify provides a "Spotify Wrapped" recap of each user's listening habits and favorite songs. Spotify Wrapped is a highly anticipated year-end feature that Spotify users love, and Apple Music listeners may be wondering how to get their own "Wrapped" rundown.

apple music replay 3
Apple does not have a year-end wrap up that's equivalent to what Spotify has, but the streaming music service does offer "Apple Music Replay," a feature that ranks all of your top songs for the year.

apple music replay 1
‌Apple Music‌ Replay is refreshed on a yearly basis, usually during February, and it updates each week to provide an ever-changing playlist of your favorite songs. The best ‌Apple Music‌ Replay experience is on the web, and you can get to it by navigating to the Apple Music Replay website and signing in to ‌Apple Music‌.

apple music replay 2
On the Replay website, you can see details like the number of hours you've listened to music during the year and your top albums and artists. If you want to share these statistics on social media, you'll need to take screenshots.

You can listen to the ‌Apple Music‌ Replay playlists on iPhone or iPad, but you'll need to sign in on the web to see the more detailed statistics mentioned above.

  1. In the ‌Apple Music‌ app, navigate to the "Listen Now" tab.
  2. Scroll down to "‌Apple Music‌ Replay." apple music replay iphone
  3. Select one of your replay lists. Apple offers playlists for every year that you've been subscribed to ‌Apple Music‌, so you can see how your tastes have changed over time.

One of the best parts about Spotify Wrapped is that it packages up all of your year-end statistics into neat little graphics that are shareable on social media, and unfortunately, there's no ‌Apple Music‌ equivalent.

PR 2021 Top5Artists A 1
‌Apple Music‌ Replay is also not as in-depth as Spotify Wrapped, which provides information on top artists, genres, songs, podcasts, and minutes listened. Spotify also does add-ons like "The Movie" that pairs top songs with classic scenes from movies and "2021 Wrapped Blend," comparing each user's listening taste with friends.

PR 2021 TopSong 1
Spotify's year-end feature is much more comprehensive than anything Apple offers, and so far Apple has declined to make a true year-end highlight reel so Replay is the best ‌Apple Music‌ users are going to get for now.

Tags: Spotify, Apple Music Guide

