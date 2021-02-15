Apple Music 'Replay 2021' Playlist Now Available

Apple Music subscribers can now listen to their "Replay 2021" playlist as of today. This playlist ranks all of the music you've been listening to on ‌Apple Music‌ from 1 to 100, with your most-streamed songs ranked at the top of the list.



Just like last year's Replay playlist, Replay 2021 will update every week on Sunday, constantly changing as you listen to more songs on ‌Apple Music‌. By the end of the year, you'll have an overall snapshot of the tracks you listened to the most in 2021.

The Replay 2021 playlist can be found at the bottom of the Listen Now tab in ‌Apple Music‌, as well as on Apple Music for the web. If you head to the web version, you'll also get a few more pieces of data like most streamed artists and albums, as well as detailed play counts and hours listened data.

As of now, this secondary information is still reflecting 2020 streaming stats. Apple still hasn't made this information available directly in the ‌Apple Music‌ app.

‌Apple Music‌ Replay is Apple's version of Spotify Wrapped, but there are differences. Spotify Wrapped doesn't track songs throughout the year, but it's far more popular when it's shared in December thanks to easily shareable infographics generated by Spotify based on each user's listening habits.

While ‌Apple Music‌ Replay is available year-round, the playlist doesn't tend to change much once you get far enough into the year, and Apple still hasn't provided a year-end recap that its subscribers can post to social media platforms.

Head to the ‌Apple Music‌ app or Apple Music on the web to add the Replay 2021 playlist to your library.