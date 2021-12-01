'Spotify Wrapped' Recaps Your Listening History for 2021

Spotify today made its annual recap feature "Spotify Wrapped" available to users on the iOS and Android app. This feature tracks your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts, and minutes listened, and generates graphics that are easily shareable on social media.



There are a few new additions to Spotify Wrapped 2021, including "2021: The Movie," which pairs your top songs with classic scenes from movies; "Your Audio Aura," which visualizes your audio aura based on top music moods; "Playing Cards," which is an interactive quiz game about your listening habits; and "2021 Wrapped Blend," which compares your listening tastes with friends.

Spotify Wrapped can now be shared on TikTok as well as the usual platforms like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You can generate these custom graphics and find all of your personalized Spotify Wrapped 2021 data in the 2021 Wrapped Hub, which also has the overall top songs, podcasts, and artists of 2021.



Apple Music users looking for a similar year-end recap feature will have to rely on the Replay 2021 playlist, which has been tracking subscribers' most-listened-to songs since February. ‌Apple Music‌ for the web also has a few more pieces of data, like top albums and artists of the year, but Apple has yet to compete with Spotify's deep dive into niche user listening habits and shareable social media graphics.

The ‌Apple Music‌ Replay 2021 playlist can be found on your "Listen Now" tab in the ‌Apple Music‌ app, and once you add it to your library there is a "Made For You" section in the Library tab that makes the playlist more easily accessible. You'll find a Replay playlist for every year you've held an ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, dating back to the service's launch in 2015.