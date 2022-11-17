Latest iOS 16.2 Beta Addresses Stuttering and Laggy Animations on ProMotion iPhones

The latest beta of iOS 16.2, released to developers and public beta testers earlier this week, has addressed long-standing issues faced by iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro customers that cause system animations to lag and stutter when closing and switching between apps, unlocking the phone, and across other instances on iOS 16.



Seemingly originating from the initial release of ‌iOS 16‌, some ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ users have experienced animations stuttering on iOS and not running at 120Hz. None of the subsequent ‌iOS 16‌ updates have yet addressed the issue, including iOS 16.1 released last month. But, the latest beta of iOS 16.2 has improved the performance of animations and the stuttering, according to user reports on the MacRumors Forums and Reddit.

The issue seems to impact ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models the most as they have ProMotion displays, allowing them to run up to 120Hz. However, some users of other iPhone models have also reported similar experiences, so it appears to impact several different ‌iPhone‌ models.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 to the general public in mid-December with several new features, including new customization options for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s always-on display, new Lock Screen widgets, and more. Check out our recent coverage of at least eight new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.2 later next month.