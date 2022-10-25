iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 Betas Introduce Freeform App

With the macOS Ventura 13.1, iOS 16.2, and iPadOS 16.2 betas provided to developers today, Apple has introduced the first version of the Freeform app that was first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference.



Freeform is a digital canvas app that is designed to let iPhone, iPad, and Mac users work together collaboratively in realtime. Multiple people can contribute images, notes, scribbles, documents, web links, PDFs, and more, with content added visible to everyone.

Apple's Freeform app is designed to work with the Apple Pencil on ‌iPad‌, and it can be used with FaceTime for visual feedback between Freeform participants.