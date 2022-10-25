Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of iOS 16.1.



Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌.2 and iPadOS 16.2 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

We don't yet know what's included in the betas, but there are a few features that have not yet been implemented. Apple is working on Game Center improvements, including SharePlay integration, and there is an upcoming Freeform app that Apple plans to debut later in the year.

When we learn what's new in the iOS 16.2 beta, we'll update this article.