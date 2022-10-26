iOS 16.2 Beta Adds New Sleep Widget to Lock Screen

With the iOS 16.2 beta, Apple has introduced a new Sleep widget that can be added to the new iOS 16 Lock Screen alongside other widgets.



The Sleep widget is the only new widget addition in iOS 16.2, and it draws from data stored in the Health app and collected by the Apple Watch or other sleep tracking devices. It provides information such as time spent in bed and sleep quality, with three variants available.

A simple one tile widget shows the amount of time that you spent in bed, and two multi-tile options display either a bar chart that shows sleep quality or a larger widget that shows time in bed along with a visual representation. Tapping on the widget opens up the Sleep section of the Health app.

On iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, the Sleep widget is collapsed down when the display is dimmed for the always-on display mode, with a series of lines available for the two tile widget and a bed icon available for the single tile widget.

iOS 16.2 is limited to developers at the current time, with Apple having provided one beta so far. The update is likely to expand to public beta testers in the near future.