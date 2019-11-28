Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Apple Products Including iPhone, HomePod, AirPods, and More

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
To help sort through the best deals, we've created this post to focus on Apple products and Apple related accessories.
Note that not every deal in this article is live yet, but many will be available as the day progresses.
iPhone
Best Buy and Walmart are the best among the big retailers if you intend to purchase and activate a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max this weekend. At Best Buy, you can save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in of your old smartphone.
The iPhone 11 starts at $199.99 and the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $499.99. For the iPhone 11 Pro, you'll pay $20.83 per month for 24 months. This will be one of the best straight discounts on new iPhone models for Black Friday.
At Walmart, you can get up to $450 in Walmart eGift card with qualified activation on iPhone XS ($450), XS Max ($400), XR ($400), 11 ($300), 11 Pro ($300), and 11 Pro Max ($300). If you also trade in an eligible smartphone, you'll get an additional $250 on a Walmart eGift card.
This means that if you activate an iPhone XS and trade in an eligible smartphone, you can get as much as $700 in Walmart eGift cards. If you shop often at Walmart and are okay with gift cards as your compensation for taking advantage of the sales, this is definitely a solid discount offer.
Target has a straightforward $200 gift card offer with any qualified activation of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max on Verizon or AT&T. The same deal is available for the iPhone XS and XS Max.
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 5 is just a few months old so there aren't many notable straight cash discounts on the new wearable this Black Friday. If you're shopping for a cellular device on an installment plan, however, Sprint has 50 percent off any Apple Watch, Series 5 included, via monthly credits on a 24 month billing agreement with one active handset already on the account.
Otherwise, Walmart has one of the best all-around Apple Watch discounts, with Series 3 38mm models starting at just $129, down from $199 and Series 3 42mm models starting at $159, down from $229. Target has the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $169.99.
If you want a newer, but now discontinued, Apple Watch, then Best Buy has Apple Watch Series 4 starting at $299.00.
10.2-inch iPad
Every year, there's always one or two notable Apple products that get discounted across a variety of retailers for Black Friday. For 2019, one of those sales is for Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB (Wi-Fi only), which is priced around $250, down from $329.00.
You can find this $80 discount at Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Staples, and more. Since its launch in September, this is the lowest price that we've tracked for the 32GB model of the 10.2-inch iPad, so be sure to visit these retailers before the deals expire.
iPad Air
Amazon has the 64GB 2019 iPad Air with Wi-Fi at $399.00, down from $499.00.
At $100 off, this is the lowest price we've tracked for the 10.5-inch iPad Air.
iPad Pro
The most notable iPad Pro discount this year is for the 64GB 11-inch model with Wi-Fi, which is available for $649.99, down from $799.00. You can get the discount at Amazon and Best Buy during Black Friday.
This $149 discount is the lowest we've ever tracked for this model of the iPad Pro, and represents the new cheapest entry price for the iPad Pro line.
16-Inch MacBook Pro
B&H Photo is offering $200 discounts on the two main configurations of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sale prices start at $2,199.00 for the 512GB model and rise to $2,599.00 for the 1TB model.
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,199.00, down from $2,399.00
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,599.00, down from $2,799.00
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,599.00, down from $2,799.00
13-Inch MacBook Pro
Amazon and Best Buy have discounts across the 13-inch MacBook line, which represent the latest Mid 2019 refreshes of this model.
- 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 (Amazon) (Best Buy)
- 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 (Amazon) (Best Buy)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.00 (Amazon) (Best Buy)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00 (Amazon) (Best Buy)
MacBook Air
On Amazon, you can take advantage of a new on-page discount to get the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air for just $799.99. That's $300 off the original price and the new lowest price we've ever seen for this model.
Mac mini
Amazon has the Mac mini (3.6 GHz quad core with 128GB) on sale for $699.00, down from $799.00.
This is the best price we've tracked among the major Apple resellers.
AirPods
The AirPods with Charging Case is available for $129 at Walmart, down from an original price of $159.00. Walmart had this discount live in the morning, but at the time of writing the AirPods are listed at $144, so it's unclear if the deal is already gone or if it will return.
If Walmart's deal remains unavailable, Amazon has the AirPods with Charging Case for $134.00 and Best Buy has it for $139.99.
The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is available for $154.99 from Amazon, down from $199.00 and the new best price on this model. You can also get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for for $159.99 from B&H Photo.
If you're near a Meijer store, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149, but this notable $50 sale is only available in store.
So far, the only major AirPods Pro deal remains at Amazon. You can get the noise-canceling earphones for $234.98, down from $249.00, but shipping estimates are quite lengthy right now. Although it's just $14 off, this is still the lowest available price on the AirPods Pro.
HomePod
Best Buy has Apple's HomePod for $199.99, down from $299.99. At $100 off, this sale matches the previous all-time-low for the smart speaker and is the best deal around this Black Friday.
As you shop around today and tomorrow, be sure to read over our full Black Friday Roundup to keep track of the best deals.
