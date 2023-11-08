The Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, and Apple Watch deals have begun appearing ahead of the shopping holiday on November 24. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals, including the new Series 9 models.

apple watch black fridayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, there is a chance that we could see better deals on these Apple Watch models arrive as Black Friday gets closer. This is a risk anyone has to take while shopping during the holidays, so with that in mind, many of the deals shared below are currently their best prices ever seen. More information on these sales can be found in our Black Friday Roundup.

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Black Friday Deals

Right now, the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals are focused entirely on the new Series 9 models. You can get the 41mm GPS device for $349.00 at Amazon, down from $399.00. This $50 discount is a new all-time low price on the 2023 smartwatch. Likewise, the 45mm GPS is down to $379.00 at Amazon, another $50 markdown and record low price.

apple watch series 9 black friday

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $349.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $379.00

If you're looking for cellular models, there are a few deals to discover. Walmart has the 41mm cellular Series 9 model for $449.00, while Amazon has the 45mm cellular Series 9 model for $479.00. Both of these are $50 discounts and more all-time low prices for the smartwatch lineup.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) for $449.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) for $479.00

In terms of other Apple Watch deals, there aren't many right now, but we'll mention a few more. Amazon has the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2022) for $239.99, down from $279.00; and the first generation Apple Watch Ultra for $679.00, down from $799.00. There's only one model available for each of these deals, so we don't know how long they'll last, but they're both solid deals.

apple watch ultra 1 black friday

$39 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $239.99

$120 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra (Gen 1) for $679.00

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

