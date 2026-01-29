Here's Everything Apple Released This Week
Following a quiet start to 2026, the final week of January has been a busy one for Apple so far. There are new versions of the AirTag and the Black Unity band for the Apple Watch, and the Apple Creator Studio bundle is now available.
Apple also released iOS 26.2.1 and watchOS 26.2.1 updates, and iOS 26.3 beta testing continues.
While the launch of Apple Creator Studio would have been a fitting opportunity for Apple to unveil new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, unfortunately it looks like that proved to be nothing more than wishful thinking.
We have recapped our coverage of everything new below.
New AirTag
- Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More
- 10+ Things to Know About the New AirTag 2
- New AirTag's Improved Precision Finding Requires These iPhone Models
- AirTag 2: These Airlines Offer Feature That Helps Find Your Lost Bags
- Precision Finding on Apple Watch Doesn't Work With the Original AirTag
- Teardown Reveals AirTag 2 is Full of Hidden Changes
New Black Unity Band
Apple Creator Studio
- Apple's 'Creator Studio' App Bundle Now Available for $12.99 Per Month
- Apple Creator Studio Hands-On: What You Get for $12.99 Per Month
- Apple Updates Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro With These New Features
- Apple Updates Keynote, Numbers, and Pages Apps With New Free and Paid Features
- Pixelmator Pro Launches on iPad With Apple Pencil Support and More
- Apple Stops Selling $200 'Pro Apps' Bundle With Final Cut Pro and More
Software Updates
- Apple Releases iOS 26.2.1 With AirTag 2 Support
- Apple Releases watchOS 26.2.1, Adding Precision Finding Support for AirTag 2
- Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Developers
- Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Public Beta Testers
- iOS 26.3 Adds Privacy Setting to Limit Carrier Location Tracking
- Warning: These Continuity Features Are Broken on Latest iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 Betas
- iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch