iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

by

Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released.

iPhone 5s
iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the ‌iPhone‌ 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The ‌iPhone‌ 5s came out in September 2013, while the ‌iPhone‌ 6 launched in September 2014.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 12.5.8 extends the certificate required for features like iMessage, FaceTime, and device activation, so they will continue to work after January 2027.

Originally, certificate-limited functions like device activation would have ceased when the certificate expired, but now key features on the two older iPhones will continue to work in the years to come.

Prior to now, the ‌iPhone‌ 5s and ‌iPhone‌ 6 last received software updates in January 2023, when Apple released important security fixes.

Apple has publicly committed to providing a minimum of five years of security updates for an ‌iPhone‌ from the time that it launches, but it often offers vulnerability fixes for an even longer period of time.

The ‌iPhone‌ 6s, for example, was released 11 years ago, but it received a security update in September 2025 with the launch of iOS 15.8.5. The device received an iOS 15.8.6 update just today, adding the same certificate extension.

Apple also released new versions of iOS 18 and iOS 16.

diblasio
diblasio
10 minutes ago at 04:06 pm
Dang yall will literally complain about everything!
SouthernApple
SouthernApple
18 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
Peak iPhone design.
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
4 minutes ago at 04:11 pm
Updates a root certificate so you can keep paying for their services.
