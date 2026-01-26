iOS 26.3 Adds Privacy Setting to Limit Carrier Location Tracking

With iOS 26.3, Apple is adding a new "limit precise location" setting that reduces the location data available to mobile networks to increase user privacy.



Mobile networks determine location based on the cellular towers that a device connects to, but with the setting enabled, some of the data typically made available to mobile networks is being restricted. Rather than being able to see location down to a street address, carriers will instead be limited to the neighborhood where a device is located, for example.

According to a new support document, iPhone models from supported network providers will offer the limit precise location feature. In the U.S., only Boost Mobile will support the option, but EE and BT will offer support in the UK.

Germany: Telekom

United Kingdom: EE, BT

Boost Mobile Thailand: AIS, True

This new location limiting feature also only works with devices equipped with the Apple-designed C1 or C1X modems, which includes the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, and cellular M5 iPad Pro. iOS 26.3 or iPadOS 26.3 are required.

You can enable the setting on a compatible device by opening the Settings app, tapping on your cellular service, tapping on Mobile Data Options, and then toggling on Limit Precise Location. You'll need to restart your device when turning the setting on or off.

Apple says that reducing location precision will not impact signal quality or user experience, and it does not affect the precision of location data provided to emergency responders during an emergency call.

It also only limits the location data available to mobile networks, and it does not have an effect on location data shared with apps through Location Services.

The new feature is available in iOS 26.3, which is being beta tested right now. The iOS 26.3 update will launch to the public in the coming weeks.