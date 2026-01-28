Apple Updates Keynote, Numbers, and Pages Apps With New Free and Paid Features

Apple today updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps with many new features across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but some of the additions are limited to users that are subscribed to the new Apple Creator Studio bundle that launched today.

Apple Creator Studio iWork suite
Apple Creator Studio is a subscription bundle that provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps on Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and later Freeform.

On the iPhone and iPad, existing Keynote, Numbers, and Pages users will see updates to the apps in the App Store that contain both the free new features for everyone and paid new features for Apple Creator Studio subscribers.

On the Mac, the existing Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps were updated (to version 14.5), but only to inform users that those existing apps will no longer be receiving new features of any kind. To receive new features, including free ones, you must install the new, separate Apple Creator Studio editions (version 15.1) of the apps.

Apple also updated the Keynote app on watchOS and visionOS.

Here is what is new in the Keynote app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your presentations with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Make text and other objects pop with extra brightness and vibrant color using HDR on supported displays
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Keynote app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed themes
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your presentation in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Transform a text outline into a first draft of slides for a new or existing presentation (beta)
• Automatically generate presenter notes based on context from your presentation (beta)
• Quickly clean up your slide’s layout, spacing, alignment, and typography (beta)
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here is what is new in the Numbers app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your spreadsheets with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Numbers app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Use Magic Fill to suggest data or generate formulas based on pattern recognition
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here is what is new in the Pages app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your documents with Liquid Glass
• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26
• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Pages app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates
• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub
• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub
• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI
• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution
• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image
• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Top Rated Comments

Godspeed8230 Avatar
Godspeed8230
50 minutes ago at 07:55 am
I miss one time paid apps.
Score: 18 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
Horrible
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nik Avatar
Nik
54 minutes ago at 07:51 am
"• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your presentations with Liquid Glass"

If they were to offer the REMOVAL of liquid glass as a paid feature they may have a winner here. /s
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanteHicks79 Avatar
DanteHicks79
52 minutes ago at 07:53 am
Considering how vitriolic the response to Liquid Glass has been, promoting it as a "feature" in the update notes is a choice.

Also, the UI design of any software should never be considered a feature. It should melt into the background and shouldn't be called out.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
36 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Oh **** off Apple.

I now have two version. The old one does this on every damn startup




And now the UI looks even more ****** and I have this crap in it.



And up sells




I am so so so so done with this ****.

ANOTHER workload is getting moved over to my Linux box on LibreOffice....

Attachment Image

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
59 minutes ago at 07:46 am
iWork is now feeling like Fantastical. They took a perfectly good product and made a bad pricing model that only works for a certain kind of customer. When people complain, they tell you everything you used to have for free is still there. But the one-price-fits-all freemium experience is bad.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments