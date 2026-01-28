Apple Updates Keynote, Numbers, and Pages Apps With New Free and Paid Features

Apple today updated its Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps with many new features across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but some of the additions are limited to users that are subscribed to the new Apple Creator Studio bundle that launched today.



Apple Creator Studio is a subscription bundle that provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps on Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and later Freeform.

On the iPhone and iPad, existing Keynote, Numbers, and Pages users will see updates to the apps in the App Store that contain both the free new features for everyone and paid new features for Apple Creator Studio subscribers.

On the Mac, the existing Keynote, Numbers, and Pages apps were updated (to version 14.5), but only to inform users that those existing apps will no longer be receiving new features of any kind. To receive new features, including free ones, you must install the new, separate Apple Creator Studio editions (version 15.1) of the apps.

Apple also updated the Keynote app on watchOS and visionOS.

Here is what is new in the Keynote app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your presentations with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Make text and other objects pop with extra brightness and vibrant color using HDR on supported displays

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Keynote app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed themes

• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your presentation in the all-new Content Hub

• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub

• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI

• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution

• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image

• Transform a text outline into a first draft of slides for a new or existing presentation (beta)

• Automatically generate presenter notes based on context from your presentation (beta)

• Quickly clean up your slide’s layout, spacing, alignment, and typography (beta)

• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here is what is new in the Numbers app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your spreadsheets with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Numbers app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers:

• Make your work stand out with an exclusive new collection of professionally-designed templates

• Explore high-quality photos, graphics, and illustrations for your document in the all-new Content Hub

• Find inspiration faster with collections of new Apple-curated content in the Content Hub

• Create stunning images and graphics right in your document, apply quick edits, or adjust the style using AI

• Increase the clarity and detail of existing images and graphics using Super Resolution

• Use Auto Crop to generate suggestions for how to frame your image

• Use Magic Fill to suggest data or generate formulas based on pattern recognition

• Collaborate on larger files shared via iCloud–now up to 4GB

Here is what is new in the Pages app for all users:

• Experience a new, more fluid way to work on your documents with Liquid Glass

• Access the full set of advanced options and controls right from the new menu bar in iPadOS 26

• Add personality to your work with new editable shapes

Here is what is new in the Pages app for Apple Creator Studio subscribers: