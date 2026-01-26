Apple Releases iOS 26.2.1 With AirTag 2 Support

by

Apple today released iOS 26.2.1 and iPadOS 26.2.1, minor updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems. The new software comes a month after Apple released iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2.

iOS 26
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 26.2.1 adds support for the next-generation AirTag that Apple introduced today. The AirTag 2 features a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, improving the Precision Finding feature.

The update also addresses bugs and offers security fixes.

Apple has also released iOS 18.7.4, iOS 16.7.13, iOS 15.8.6, and iOS 12.5.8 for older iPhones unable to run ‌iOS 26‌.

