New AirTag's Improved Precision Finding Requires These iPhone Models
The new AirTag that Apple unveiled today features a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous AirTag, according to Apple. However, you need a compatible iPhone model in order to take advantage of this improvement.
The improved Precision Finding requires one of these iPhone models:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air
Precision Finding at longer distances is limited to the iPhone models listed above because both the AirTag and the iPhone need Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which was introduced starting with the iPhone 15 series.
Note that the lower-end iPhone 16e does not have a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.
Precision Finding at the previous distances is still supported on the iPhone 11 and newer.
The new AirTag also has an upgraded Bluetooth chip for improved overall range outside of Precision Finding mode, with an iPhone 11 or newer.
The new AirTag is available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and it will be available at Apple Store locations later this week. In the U.S., pricing remains set at $29 for one AirTag and at $99 for four.
