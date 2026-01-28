Apple Updates Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro With These New Features

Apple today updated its Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro apps, and there are many new features in both the one-time purchase and Apple Creator Studio versions.

Final Cut Pro 2026
Here is what is new in all versions of Final Cut Pro on the Mac, regardless of whether you have an active Apple Creator Studio subscription:

Powerful Intelligence

• Use Transcript Search to quickly find spoken words or phrases in your footage by searching for exact matches or using natural language descriptions*
• Discover Visual Search, a fast and easy way to locate moments in your footage, including objects and actions, using natural language*
• Let Beat Detection analyze any song to reveal its bars and beats, enabling you to easily align your video edits to the music’s rhythm

Get Started Fast

• Dive into editing with a special demo project featuring the talented singer-songwriter Allie Sherlock, and explore the exciting new features of Final Cut Pro firsthand
• Accelerate your next edit with in-app guides on how to create a new library, import media, and add clips to a new timeline

* Requires a Mac with Apple silicon

Here is what is new in Final Cut Pro on the iPad, which is now only available with an Apple Creator Studio subscription for new customers:

Powerful Intelligence

• Use Transcript Search to quickly find spoken words or phrases in your footage by searching for exact matches or using natural language descriptions (Requires iPadOS 26)
• Discover Visual Search, a fast and easy way to locate moments in your footage, including objects and actions, using natural language (Requires iPadOS 26)
• Let Beat Detection analyze any song to reveal its bars and beats, enabling you to easily align your video edits to the music’s rhythm

Get Started Fast

• Effortlessly create visual highlights videos set to your music with Montage Maker, ready to share or use as a creative starting point for your edits (Requires iPadOS 26)
• Dive into editing with a special demo project featuring the talented singer-songwriter Allie Sherlock, and explore the exciting new features of Final Cut Pro firsthand
• Elevate your videos with dynamic titles, add a personal flair with customizable graphic elements, and set the perfect pace with countdowns and timers

Workflow Enhancements

• Streamline your workflow with multiple selection support in the inspector, allowing you to make batch adjustments and changes to several clips at once
• Keep your projects moving with background exports and track their progress in Live Activities, perfect for multitasking across apps (Requires iPad models with M3 or later and iPadOS 26)
• Extend your workspace by connecting an external monitor to view and play back your edits with ease

Here is what is new in all versions of Logic Pro on the Mac, regardless of whether you have an active Apple Creator Studio subscription:

AI Session Players

• Transform your tracks with the all-new Synth Player, and create keyboard and bass performances with intuitive controls
• Generate dynamic synth performances that play notes and manipulate instruments
• Use Simple Pad to add lush harmonic layers to your song, or add movement and dynamics with Modulated Pad and Rhythmic Chords
• Explore popular synth bass styles including 808 Bass, Pump Bass, and Sequenced Bass to dial in the low end
• Use Chord ID to identify chords from any part of your song and Session Players will automatically follow along

Sound Library

• Explore a free, expanding collection of premium sound packs with the brand new Sound Library
• Listen to audio previews of any sound packs and install your favorites
• Free up storage space by easily deleting packs you are no longer using

Here is what is new in Logic Pro on the iPad, which is now only available with an Apple Creator Studio subscription for new customers:

AI Session Players

• Transform your tracks with the all-new Synth Player, and create keyboard and bass performances with intuitive controls
• Generate dynamic synth performances that play notes and manipulate instruments
• Use Simple Pad to add lush harmonic layers to your song, or add movement and dynamics with Modulated Pad and Rhythmic Chords
• Explore popular synth bass styles including 808 Bass, Pump Bass, and Sequenced Bass to dial in the low end
• Use Chord ID to identify chords from any part of your song and Session Players will automatically follow along

Quick Swipe Comping

• Assemble the perfect performance by selecting the best moments from several takes
• Organize takes using Take Folders and quickly compare different comps
• Use Apple Pencil for even more precision when editing and selecting your best takes

Music Understanding

• Quickly and intuitively search for loops in the Browser using natural language phrases, like “dreamy electric piano”
• Pick a loop, and the Browser uses machine learning to help you quickly discover similar loops from the Sound Library

If you were already subscribed to Final Cut Pro and/or Logic Pro on the iPad for $4.99 per month, you can continue to pay that price for access to the Apple Creator Studio versions of the apps on the iPad. If you want all of the other Mac and iPad apps that are included in Apple Creator Studio, you must pay the full $12.99 per month.

On the Mac, Final Cut Pro companion apps Motion and Compressor and Logic Pro companion app MainStage were all updated today with the same set of new features across both the one-time purchase and Apple Creator Studio versions of the apps.

Two other Apple apps updated today are iMovie on the Mac, and Final Cut Camera on the iPhone. Those apps are not part of Apple Creator Studio.

Editor's Note: Confusing, we know.

