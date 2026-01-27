Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Public Beta Testers
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and watchOS 26.3 updates to public beta testers, with the updates coming a day after Apple provided the third beta to developers.
Anyone can download and install public betas, and all that's required is to sign up on Apple's beta site. Once you've opted in, the software can be downloaded through the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device. The latest iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, and watchOS 26.3 updates add support for the new second-generation AirTag, including Precision Finding on Apple Watch.
iOS 26.3 also adds a new tool for transitioning from an iPhone to an Android device. Transfers can be initiated during the device setup process, and moving data from one device to another can now be done without having to download a specific app.
The update includes changes to third-party wearables in the European Union, with more information available in our iOS 26.3 beta 2 feature list following yesterday's release to developers.
Apple is expected to release iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to the public at the end of January.
