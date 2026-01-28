Apple Creator Studio Hands-On: What You Get for $12.99 Per Month

Apple today launched its latest subscription service, a software bundle called Creator Studio. Creator Studio provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage for one $12.99 per month fee, with a $129 per year purchase option also available.

We checked out the Creator Studio bundle to see if it's worth what Apple is charging.

Creator Studio includes Apple's pro image, audio, and video editing apps that were previously only available for one-time purchase. If you don't currently own Apple's apps and you have need for a range of creative tools, the bundle has the potential to be a good deal.

Many of Apple's apps are hundreds of dollars if you purchase them on a standalone basis. Here are the individual costs:

Final Cut Pro - $299.99

Logic Pro - $199.99

Pixelmator Pro - $49.99

Compressor - $49.99

Motion - $49.99

MainStage - $29.99

Together, the apps cost just about $680, so there is potentially money to be saved by paying $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Creator Studio provides full access to the apps, along with exclusive AI features that are not available in the standalone versions. Apple is even including Creator Studio-exclusive features in its free apps like Freeform, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

You can use Freeform, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for free and purchase Apple's apps without opting for Creator Studio, but a Creator Studio subscription is the only way to get the new AI features that Apple has developed.

Unfortunately, there is no option to purchase access to just one or two apps at a lower subscription price. Creator Studio is all or nothing, so if you just want access to image editing capabilities with Pixelmator Pro and also the AI tools for Apple's iWork app, you have no option to pay less just for those. You have to pay the full $12.99 per month price even if you don't need some of the apps.

Apple envisions Creative Studio as a tool for creatives who need to do all their content creation and management on their own, from filming videos to creating audio for those videos to making graphics. It is a highly useful option for people who can take advantage of most of the apps, but it isn't going to make as much sense for those who just need one or two.

Creator Studio is best for people who have shied away from Apple's professional video and audio editing apps because of their high cost, or those who need tools for video creation, music making, and image editing. It would be nice if Apple could offer more specialized, affordable bundles in the future, much like Adobe does for its Creative Cloud apps.

Apple is offering a one-month free trial for those who want to try out Creator Studio, or a three-month trial with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Up to six family members can share a single Creative Studio subscription.

Do you plan to subscribe to Creative Studio? Let us know in the comments below.