Apple Creator Studio Hands-On: What You Get for $12.99 Per Month

by

Apple today launched its latest subscription service, a software bundle called Creator Studio. Creator Studio provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage for one $12.99 per month fee, with a $129 per year purchase option also available.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We checked out the Creator Studio bundle to see if it's worth what Apple is charging.

Creator Studio includes Apple's pro image, audio, and video editing apps that were previously only available for one-time purchase. If you don't currently own Apple's apps and you have need for a range of creative tools, the bundle has the potential to be a good deal.

Many of Apple's apps are hundreds of dollars if you purchase them on a standalone basis. Here are the individual costs:

  • Final Cut Pro - $299.99
  • Logic Pro - $199.99
  • Pixelmator Pro - $49.99
  • Compressor - $49.99
  • Motion - $49.99
  • MainStage - $29.99

Together, the apps cost just about $680, so there is potentially money to be saved by paying $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Creator Studio provides full access to the apps, along with exclusive AI features that are not available in the standalone versions. Apple is even including Creator Studio-exclusive features in its free apps like Freeform, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

You can use Freeform, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers for free and purchase Apple's apps without opting for Creator Studio, but a Creator Studio subscription is the only way to get the new AI features that Apple has developed.

Unfortunately, there is no option to purchase access to just one or two apps at a lower subscription price. Creator Studio is all or nothing, so if you just want access to image editing capabilities with Pixelmator Pro and also the AI tools for Apple's iWork app, you have no option to pay less just for those. You have to pay the full $12.99 per month price even if you don't need some of the apps.

Apple envisions Creative Studio as a tool for creatives who need to do all their content creation and management on their own, from filming videos to creating audio for those videos to making graphics. It is a highly useful option for people who can take advantage of most of the apps, but it isn't going to make as much sense for those who just need one or two.

Creator Studio is best for people who have shied away from Apple's professional video and audio editing apps because of their high cost, or those who need tools for video creation, music making, and image editing. It would be nice if Apple could offer more specialized, affordable bundles in the future, much like Adobe does for its Creative Cloud apps.

Apple is offering a one-month free trial for those who want to try out Creator Studio, or a three-month trial with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Up to six family members can share a single Creative Studio subscription.

Do you plan to subscribe to Creative Studio? Let us know in the comments below.

Tag: Apple Creator Studio

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils First New Products of 2026

Monday January 26, 2026 1:55 pm PST by
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch. Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Read Full Article
iPhone 5s

iPhone 5s Gets New Software Update 13 Years After Launch

Monday January 26, 2026 3:56 pm PST by
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released. iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Read Full Article124 comments
Second Generation AirTag Feature

Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More

Monday January 26, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker. For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com. The new...
Read Full Article233 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 6:02 pm PST by
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months. Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Read Full Article76 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Sunday January 25, 2026 11:46 am PST by
Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year. First up...
Read Full Article175 comments