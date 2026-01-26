Apple Releases watchOS 26.2.1, Adding Precision Finding Support for AirTag 2

by

Apple today released watchOS 26.2.1, a minor update to the watchOS 26 update that came out last year. watchOS 26.2.1 comes six weeks after Apple released watchOS 26.2.

Precision Finding Apple Watch Feature
watchOS 26.2.1 can be downloaded for free on an iPhone running iOS 26.2.1 by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update, or initiating an update in the Settings app on the watch. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

Today's update enables Precision Finding for the new AirTag 2 on the Apple Watch Series 9 and later and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later. Prior to now, Precision Finding for the AirTag has been limited to the ‌iPhone‌.

It is not yet clear if the update enables Precision Finding on Apple Watch for the original ‌AirTag‌, or if this is a feature limited to the new ‌AirTag‌ 2.

