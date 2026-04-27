 Apple Introduces App Store Monthly Subscriptions With 12-Month Commitment - MacRumors
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Apple Introduces App Store Monthly Subscriptions With 12-Month Commitment

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Apple today announced the launch of a new subscription option for App Store developers: monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment. The new option allows developers to offer subscribers discounted pricing typically associated with an annual subscription but paid on a monthly basis to keep payments more affordable.

app store monthly sub commitment

This new payment option allows you to offer subscribers more affordable options. People can cancel their subscription at any time, which will prevent the subscription from renewing after they've completed their agreed-to payments to fulfill their commitment.

Apple says that the new feature provides transparency to users by allowing them to easily view the number of completed and remaining payments they've made toward their annual commitment. Apple will also send email and optional push notifications ahead of renewals.

Developers can begin creating these new subscription types in ‌App Store‌ Connect and testing them in Xcode starting today, and they will go live to users on iOS 26.4 and equivalent versions for other platforms next month alongside the launch of iOS 26.5 and related updates.

Notably, it appears the United States and Singapore will be excluded from these subscriptions for the time being, and there's no word on when they might roll out in these markets.

Tag: App Store

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Top Rated Comments

Basic75 Avatar
Basic75
22 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Just what we need. More subscriptions. Not.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sputnikBA Avatar
sputnikBA
15 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
As much as I dislike subscriptions these are a good option for affordability reasons in an era where budgets are getting tighter across the board the board.

As an end user, you can get the benefits of an “annual” sub’s discount but with the budgetibility of a month to month payment which might be easier to some people than a large upfront payment.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mblm85 Avatar
mblm85
5 minutes ago at 01:11 pm
Surely this is just going to lead to devs increasing prices, hiding it behind a lower monthly fee.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
switz Avatar
switz
8 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Adobe's monthly system works for me just fine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
kjuice
11 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
When clear and up-front this option isn't evil or anything but I suspect developers who use these will have to deal with upset customers who can't read past "monthly."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SpanishAppleNerd Avatar
SpanishAppleNerd
14 minutes ago at 01:01 pm

As much as I dislike subscriptions these are a good option for affordability reasons in an era where budgets are getting tighter across the board the board.

As an end user, you can get the benefits of an “annual” sub’s discount but with the budgetibility of a month to month payment which might be easier to some people than a large upfront payment.
I agree. I subscribed to Rally TV that way just because of what you said. Annual price paid monthly
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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