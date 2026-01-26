10+ Things to Know About the New AirTag 2

After a five year wait, Apple finally unveiled the next-generation version of the AirTag earlier today. The AirTag 2 looks exactly like the original ‌AirTag‌, and the functionality is similar, but there are still some differences worth knowing about.



Here's everything new.

UWB 2 - The ‌AirTag‌ 2 adopts Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. Longer Range - UWB upgrades mean that Precision Finding works from 1.5x further away than before. Precision Finding is the feature that allows an ‌AirTag‌ to be precisely located in a close-range indoor area. It is able to lead you directly to the ‌AirTag‌ with a compatible device. Precision Finding on Watch - Precision Finding was previously limited to the iPhone, but it now works on the Apple Watch Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, as these devices have UWB chips. Louder Speaker - The ‌AirTag‌ 2's speaker is up to 50 percent louder than the speaker in the original ‌AirTag‌. The upgrade will make it easier to hear when playing a sound, plus it is an additional anti-stalking measure because it will be more difficult for sound to be masked. Better Bluetooth - Apple is using a newer Bluetooth specification with increased range. New Internal Design - To accommodate the updated speaker, Apple revamped the internals. Rumors suggested Apple would make it harder to tamper with the ‌AirTag‌ to remove the speaker, but we'll need to wait for a teardown for confirmation. Updated Weight - The ‌AirTag‌ 2 weighs 0.42 ounces or 11.8 grams. it is seven percent heavier than the original ‌AirTag‌. Revamped Text - The text on the back of the ‌AirTag‌ is now all in capital letters, which is a good way to determine whether an ‌AirTag‌ is the first-generation model or the new model. The text also now lists IP67 water and dust resistance, plus it mentions NFC and Find My support. These features aren't new, but aren't listed on the back of the original ‌AirTag‌. Still Not For Pets - Apple's ‌AirTag‌ 2 announcement and product page specifically state that the device is for tracking objects, and not people or pets. Despite this, many people use AirTags for tracking their animals. Reset Process - To reset an ‌AirTag‌ 2, you need to remove the battery, leave it out for at least five seconds, and then insert the battery again. The process has to be repeated four times. Apple says that it can take up to 12 seconds to hear the final tone. With the first ‌AirTag‌, there was no need to wait after removing the battery before reinserting it. Requires iOS 26.2.1 - If you want to use an ‌AirTag‌ 2, you're going to have to update your device to iOS 26.2.1. The ‌AirTag‌ 2 requires the latest Apple software, which means it won't work with devices that aren't able to run iOS 26.

The ‌AirTag‌ 2 does everything that the original ‌AirTag‌ does, taking advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network. When the ‌AirTag‌ is not in Bluetooth range of your own device, it is able to ping Apple devices owned by others to relay its location back to you for long distance tracking.

It also supports Lost Mode, with an NFC feature for discovering who a lost item belongs to, plus it has options for sharing item location with someone else (useful in airports with participating airlines), and it continues to use a CR2032 coin cell battery. Apple says the battery "works for more than a year" before needing to be replaced.

The ‌AirTag‌ 2 is still priced at $29, with a pack of four available for $99. Free engraving is also included in the price point. The new ‌AirTag‌ can be purchased today, with orders set to be delivered starting on Wednesday, January 28.