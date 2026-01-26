AirTag 2: These Airlines Offer Feature That Helps Find Your Lost Bags

Apple offers a Share Item Location feature in the Find My app that allows you to temporarily share the location of an AirTag-equipped item with others, including employees at participating airlines. This way, if you put an AirTag inside your bags, the airline can better help you find them in the event they are lost or delayed at the airport.



Given that Apple announced the AirTag 2 today, we have resurfaced a list of airlines that support the feature, but keep in mind that it also works with the original AirTag and third-party trackers with Find My support, such as those sold by Chipolo and Pebblebee.

Below, we have listed most of the airlines that support the feature:

AJet

Aer Lingus

Air Canada

Air France

Air India

Air New Zealand

American Airlines

Austrian Airlines

Breeze Airways

British Airways

Brussels Airlines

Cathay Pacific

Condor

Copa Airlines

China Airlines

Delta

Eurowings

Finnair

Flair Airlines

Iberia

JetBlue

KLM

LATAM Airlines

Lufthansa

Pegasus Airlines

Porter Airlines

Qantas

Saudia

Singapore Airlines

SunExpress

SWISS

Turkish Airlines

United

Virgin Atlantic

Vueling

WestJet

In its AirTag 2 press release, Apple said it has partnered with more than 50 airlines, so there should be around 15 more that support the feature soon.



How to Use the Feature

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can generate a "Share Item Location" link in the Find My app. Anyone they share the link with can then view a web page with a location of the item on a map. The page will automatically update with the item's latest known location.



The item's location stops being shared "as soon as a user is reunited with their item," or automatically expires after seven days.

On the iPhone, the feature was introduced on iOS 18.2, but Apple says the AirTag 2 requires an iPhone running iOS 26.2.1 or later. If you are still running iOS 18.2 through iOS 18.7.4, you will need to use the original AirTag or a supported third-party tracker.



AirTag 2: Hands-On Photos

From the Tray Table's Zach Griff has shared some AirTag 2 hands-on photos.