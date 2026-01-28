Warning: These Continuity Features Are Broken on Latest iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 Betas
Users of Apple's latest iPhone and iPad Pro models who have been beta testing iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 may want to hold off on updating to the third betas released earlier this week, as several Continuity-related features are currently broken on these devices.
Apple has updated its developer release notes for the third betas of iOS and iPadOS 26.3 to outline the devices and features that are affected:
The following Continuity features do not work on iPhone 17, Phone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air and iPad Pro (M5) with iOS / iPadOS 26.3 Beta 3:
- iPhone Mirroring
- AirPlay mirroring to Apple TV 4K
- Using Continuity Camera wirelessly with Mac or Apple TV 4K
- Sidecar from Mac to iPad Pro (M5)
Apple has not provided any details on why these features are not working on the latest betas, but the issue will presumably be fixed in the next round of betas.
We're expecting a public release of iOS 26.3 and related updates fairly soon, as the x.3 updates typically drop in late January each year. With just a few days left in the month, it appears the release schedule may slip into early February for this cycle, but we should be seeing release candidate versions seeded to developers and beta testers relatively soon ahead of the public releases.
Popular Stories
Apple today introduced its first two physical products of 2026: a second-generation AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch.
Read our coverage of each announcement to learn more:Apple Unveils New AirTag With Longer Range, Louder Speaker, and More
Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch BandBoth the new AirTag and the Black Unity Connection Braided...
Alongside iOS 26.2.1, Apple today released an updated version of iOS 12 for devices that are still running that operating system update, eight years after the software was first released.
iOS 12.5.8 is available for the iPhone 5s and the iPhone 6, meaning Apple is continuing to support these devices for 13 and 12 years after launch, respectively. The iPhone 5s came out in September 2013,...
Apple today introduced the second-generation AirTag, with key features including longer range for tracking items and a louder speaker.
For those who are not familiar, the AirTag is a small accessory that you can attach to your backpack, keys, or other items. Then, you can track the location of those items in the Find My app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and iCloud.com.
The new...
2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.
Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for ...
Update: Apple Creator Studio is now available.
Apple Creator Studio launches this Wednesday, January 28. The all-in-one subscription provides access to the Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium...