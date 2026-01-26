Apple Introduces New Black Unity Apple Watch Band
Apple today introduced a vibrant new Black Unity Apple Watch band called the "Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop."
The band features the colors of the Pan-African flag, containing multiple shades of red, green, and black. It is made by weaving recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads using precision-braiding machinery. It is soft with a textured feel, and is sweat and water resistant.
The Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop honors Black History Month and celebrates "the power of connection," according to Apple.
Aligned with this theme, Apple is proud to support organizations that inspire connection and promote creativity through impactful programs in under-resourced communities around the world. This includes grants to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Urban Arts in New York City, Youth Music in London, Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and Enactus México in Mexico City. These new grants build upon Apple's long-standing commitment to advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities globally.
This band, along with previously released Black Unity bands, was designed by Black creatives and allies at Apple.
The new special edition band is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes, in band sizes from zero to 12. It is available to order now, and will arrive at Apple Stores starting later this week. Apple continues to sell two other Black Unity bands: Unity Bloom and Unity Rhythm.
