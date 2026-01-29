Apple Stops Selling $200 'Pro Apps' Bundle With Final Cut Pro and More

Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio this week, Apple has quietly stopped selling its valuable "Pro Apps Bundle for Education" (archived link).



"Pro Apps Bundle for Education" included one-time-purchase versions of Apple's Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps at a steep discount, with U.S. pricing set at $199.99. Purchasing each of the included apps separately costs $629.95, so the bundle provided more than $400 in savings.

While the bundle was sold through Apple's online education store since its launch in 2017, there was no student or teacher verification system in the U.S. and certain other countries, so most customers were able to purchase it.

Anyone who already purchased the bundle can continue to use the apps.

Apple also appears to be cracking down on sharing the apps included in the bundle. According to a MacRumors tipster, sharing the apps with others as a ZIP file no longer works, as the recipient will receive an error when opening the apps.

Apple Creator Studio is a new subscription bundle that provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. One-time-purchase versions of all six apps remain available on the Mac for now.

A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and later Freeform.