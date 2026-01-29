Apple Stops Selling $200 'Pro Apps' Bundle With Final Cut Pro and More

Following the launch of Apple Creator Studio this week, Apple has quietly stopped selling its valuable "Pro Apps Bundle for Education" (archived link).

200 dollar pro apps feature
"Pro Apps Bundle for Education" included one-time-purchase versions of Apple's Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage apps at a steep discount, with U.S. pricing set at $199.99. Purchasing each of the included apps separately costs $629.95, so the bundle provided more than $400 in savings.

While the bundle was sold through Apple's online education store since its launch in 2017, there was no student or teacher verification system in the U.S. and certain other countries, so most customers were able to purchase it.

Anyone who already purchased the bundle can continue to use the apps.

Apple also appears to be cracking down on sharing the apps included in the bundle. According to a MacRumors tipster, sharing the apps with others as a ZIP file no longer works, as the recipient will receive an error when opening the apps.

Apple Creator Studio is a new subscription bundle that provides access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on the Mac and/or iPad, with U.S. pricing set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year. One-time-purchase versions of all six apps remain available on the Mac for now.

A subscription to Apple Creator Studio also unlocks "intelligent features" and "premium content" in apps like Pixelmator Pro, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, and later Freeform.

129 comments
242 comments
Doomtomb Avatar
Doomtomb
32 minutes ago at 07:28 am
I wonder how long these apps will be supported with updates before they force you over to the subscription.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mihighil Avatar
mihighil
27 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Sail the high seas and be immune to en********ation.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
johnediii Avatar
johnediii
18 minutes ago at 07:42 am

Who said Apple can't innovate anymore?
They are always finding new ways to milk the cash out of their user base
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
24 minutes ago at 07:36 am

I wonder how long these apps will be supported with updates before they force you over to the subscription.
Yeah. I had been considering to get the bundle at the student price, suspecting that they would stop selling it eventually… But I never spent those 200€ purchasing them because it’s a substantial amount of money and as you said, we don’t know how long they will be updating them before pushing us to the ****ing subscription. As far as I know, the perpetual license of Pixelmator Pro isn’t getting the latest updates, right?

Maybe I’ll use the student subscription for the maximum amount of time I can, learn to use FCP and LP, and then see if it’s worth the more expensive regular subscription.

I ****ing hate software rental from the bottom of my heart.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
