Top Stories: iOS 26.1 Released, iOS 26.2 Beta, iPhone 18 Rumors, and More

Things were busy in Apple software land this week, with the public release of iOS 26.1 and updates for Apple's other platforms being quickly followed by the round of 26.2 betas with plenty more changes in store.



On the hardware side, we're still wondering whether we'll see anything more released before the end of the year, but either way, 2026 is shipping up to be a big year for Apple with updates across almost the entire lineup and likely some new entrants as well.



Everything New in iOS 26.1

Some six weeks after the initial release of iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and other major operating system updates, Apple this week released the first significant follow-on updates with the 26.1 versions.



iOS 26.1 adds a new toggle to adjust the transparency of Liquid Glass, an option to turn off the Lock Screen swipe gesture to access the Camera, a new "slide to stop" button on the Lock Screen for alarms and timers to reduce accidental dismissals, new Apple Intelligence language support, and more.



Everything New in iOS 26.2 Beta 1

As is frequently the case, the public release of iOS 26.1 was almost immediately followed by the first developer beta of iOS 26.2 as Apple begins testing the next update ahead of an expected December release.



Changes discovered in the first beta so far include a Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen clock, updates to the Sleep Score feature, the ability to set alarms for reminders, and more. EU users will get access to Live Translation on AirPods with the update, though they will lose automatic Wi-Fi network syncing between iPhone and Apple Watch.



Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Apple is gearing up to release at least 15 new products in 2026, according to a new recap from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and it is likely to include a long-awaited revamp of the company's smart home platform.



It's possible we could even get a few more updates to products like the Apple TV and HomePod mini before the end of 2025, but if you're waiting for additional new Macs, you're almost certainly going to need to wait until next year.



Leaker Outlines Potential New Colors for iPhone 18 Pro

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models could be available in a new rich and warm color option, according to a known leaker.



The Weibo user known as "Instant Digital" has claimed that next-year's ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro models will be available in one of the following color options: coffee, purple, or burgundy. Despite some initial media confusion thinking Apple might release all three of the rumored colors, the leaker later clarified that Apple is currently still in the decision phase will only move forward with production on one of them.



New Version of Siri to 'Lean' on Google Gemini

The new, more powerful version of Siri reportedly coming around March or April of next year will apparently leverage a custom version of Google Gemini as Apple continues to try to catch up to the competition with its own AI capabilities.



Apple will reportedly pay Google in the neighborhood of $1 billion annually for a 1.2-trillion parameter AI model to power Siri.



The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

It's already November, which means the holiday shopping season is getting underway ahead of the Black Friday rush later this month.



We're keeping tabs on the best early Black Friday deals on Apple products, while retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Samsung have been sharing their early sales and plans for the rest of the month.



