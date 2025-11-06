Target Kicks Off Early Black Friday Sale With Sitewide Savings on Apple Accessories and More

Target's early Black Friday sale has officially begun today, with an online shopping event that will run through Saturday, November 8. There are quite a few major discounts in this sale, including sitewide savings on Beats headphones, TVs, Apple accessories, home appliances, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Target's Black Friday Schedule

Target's Black Friday sale begins today with this week's three-day event and thousands of deals available sitewide. Target is also offering a "Deal of the Day" every day through December 24, with many exclusive deals available only to Target Circle members.

Additionally, a new lineup of deals will drop every Sunday in November and last through the following Saturday. All of this leads up to the week of Black Friday, where shoppers can expect even more discounts and offers both in Target stores and online.



Target's Early Black Friday Sale

Like many retailers, Target's early Black Friday offerings are wide and varied. You'll find notable markdowns on video games, appliances, TVs, smart home products, speakers, headphones, and more this week.

Shoppers should note that some of the deals below do require Target Circle, which does have a free tier and is worth signing up for if you're interested in any of these offers. Once you're a member, the deals will be applied automatically at checkout.





Target's early Black Friday sale includes a few Apple accessories on sale, with the highlight being discounts on the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air cases.



You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.