Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Early Black Friday sales are kicking off this week, with Best Buy joining in with deals that will last until this Sunday, November 9. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more.

Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale began over the weekend, and new doorbusters will go online every Friday in November. On November 20, the retailer's Black Friday sale will officially begin and run through November 29. We've broken down the schedule below:



10/31 through 11/19: Early Black Friday deals

11/20 through 11/29: Black Friday sale

11/30 through 12/1: Cyber Monday sale

Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale

You'll find plenty of Apple devices on sale during this event, including MacBook Pro, iPad mini, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. Of course, there are plenty of non-Apple products to shop as well, including the best prices of the year on select TVs and gaming laptops.

Some of these deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which begin at $49.99 per year. With My Best Buy Plus you will get free two day shipping, exclusive discounts, and an extended 60-day return window on most products.



You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.