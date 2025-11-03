Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now
Early Black Friday sales are kicking off this week, with Best Buy joining in with deals that will last until this Sunday, November 9. Similar to other retailers, Best Buy's early Black Friday event includes sitewide savings on Apple products, headphones, TVs, monitors, video games, and more.
Best Buy's Black Friday Schedule
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale began over the weekend, and new doorbusters will go online every Friday in November. On November 20, the retailer's Black Friday sale will officially begin and run through November 29. We've broken down the schedule below:
- 10/31 through 11/19: Early Black Friday deals
- 11/20 through 11/29: Black Friday sale
- 11/30 through 12/1: Cyber Monday sale
Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale
You'll find plenty of Apple devices on sale during this event, including MacBook Pro, iPad mini, iPad, MacBook Air, and more. Of course, there are plenty of non-Apple products to shop as well, including the best prices of the year on select TVs and gaming laptops.
Some of these deals will require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, which begin at $49.99 per year. With My Best Buy Plus you will get free two day shipping, exclusive discounts, and an extended 60-day return window on most products.
Apple
iPad
- 11th Gen iPad - $299.00 ($50 off)
- iPad mini 7 - $399.00 ($100 off)
MacBook Air
- 13-inch M2 256GB - $679.99 ($119 off)
- 13-inch M4 256GB - $799.00 ($200 off)
- 15-inch M4 256GB - $999.00 ($200 off)
14-inch M4 MacBook Pro
- 16GB RAM, 512GB - $1,399.00 ($100 off)
- 16GB RAM, 1TB - $1,599.00 ($100 off)
- 24GB RAM, 1TB - $1,799.00 ($100 off)
Other Deals
- AirTag 4-Pack - $64.99 ($34 off)
- Apple Pencil Pro - $99.00 ($30 off)
- M2 Ultra Mac Studio (1TB) - $2,749.00 ($1,050 off)
TVs
- 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV - $399.99 ($70 off)
- 75-inch Insignia QLED Smart Fire TV - $449.99 ($200 off)
- 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV - $599.99 ($100 off)
- 55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV - $699.99 ($600 off)
- 86-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $799.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV - $1,599.99 ($200 off)
Headphones
- JBL Wireless Earbuds - $79.95 ($30 off)
- Beats Solo Buds - $69.99 ($10 off)
- Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $199.99 ($150 off)
- Bose Ultra Earbuds - $199.00 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones - $329.00 ($100 off)
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.
