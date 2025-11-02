New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Likely Launching Soon

A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested.



In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day.

The timing of the overnight refresh could simply be related to the holiday season, but there is a possibility that it relates to the launch of new ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ models. Gurman notes that inventory of current models has become tight, likely signaling that new versions are on the way. He added that even if they do not launch by the end of 2025, they "shouldn't be far off."

The new ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ will apparently "help showcase the new Siri and Apple Intelligence features planned for next year." During its earnings call earlier this week, Apple seemingly suggested that any more new Macs are off the table for the rest of 2026, making the new ‌Apple TV‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ the most likely candidates for any remaining Apple product releases this year.